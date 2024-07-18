AURELIA METALS
NOOSA MINING CONFERENCE
18 JULY 2024
ASX Code: AMI
AURELIA SNAPSHOT
ASX ticker: AMI
Market
FY24 Share Price
FY24
Balance Sheet
Capitalisation
Performance +92%
Performance
30 June 2024
$0.25
Closing price
Production
A$116.5M
A$372M
$0.20
Gold - 65.3kozs
cash on hand
$0.15
Copper - 2.2kt
Shares on issue 1,689.9M
$0.10
Zinc - 16.8kt
Over A$150M of
Lead - 18.7kt
Share Price A$0.22
$0.05
available liquidity
$0.00
AISC Guidance
at 16 July 2024
Jul-23
Oct-23
Jan-24
Apr-24
Jul-24
No corporate debt drawn
A$2,000 - A$2,150/oz Au
OUR VALUES
OUR STRATEGY
CARE
CURIOSITY
NIMBLE
ONE TEAM
OPERATE WITH
RIGHT PEOPLE,
FOCUSED
SUSTAINABILITY
DISCIPLINE
RIGHT MINDSET
GROWTH
DELIVERING
VALUE
DEVELOPING AND OPERATING
A premier base metals business in a Tier 1 location
FEDERATION
PEAK
GREAT COBAR
- New polymetallic base metals mine
- First ore scheduled Q1 FY25
- Mine ramp-up to 600ktpa rate CY26
- Initial 4Mt production target1
- Ore to be processed at Peak Mine and/or Hera process plants
- Precious and base metals mine
- Copper dominant North mine, South mine Lead/zinc
- 800ktpa polymetallic process plant
- Able to process all ores we are targeting
- Close proximity to the town of Cobar
- Copper Mineral Resource of 8.4Mt @ 2.1% Cu 0.6 Au g/t2
- Development Consent granted
- Final Investment Decision in FY25
HERA
- Process plant capacity 450ktpa (care and maintenance)
- 140-roomcamp
NYMAGEE
- Advanced exploration target, Cu, Zn
1.
Refer to ASX release dated 13 April 2023, "Federation Project Update" for further details.
2.
Refer to ASX release dated 30 August 2023, "Group Mineral Reserve and Ore Reserve Statement".
FY24 ACHIEVEMENTS
Significant progress made towards our Strategy
Updated
Restart
Cobar
'Hub and
Purpose and
development
Regional model
spoke' model to
Strategy
at Federation
implemented
fill the mills
Delivery of
Peak
Advance
operational
improvement
exploration
targets
program
programs
OUR FUTURE FOCUS
1
Build our business
in FY25
- Federation commences stoping
- Cobar Optimisation Study
- Great Cobar study and FID
- Dargues closure and plant sale
2
Fill the Peak mill
in FY26
- Ramp up Federation mining rates
- Peak processing rate of 800ktpa
- Transition to Peak North mine (copper dominant)
3
Maximise our
Cobar Basin
infrastructure
- Processing capacity of 1.2 - 1.3Mtpa
- Copper dominant ores from Peak including Great Cobar
- Federation mining rate of 600ktpa
- Identify next potential future mine
FEDERATION
A compelling high return base metals investment
- Initial eight-year mine life, 4.0Mt production target1 ramping up to 600ktpa mining rate in CY26
- Mineral Resource 4.8Mt at Zinc 9.0% Lead 5.4% Copper 0.3% Gold 0.9g/t2
- Ore body remains open at depth and along strike, with exploration drilling programs planned for FY25
- Three surface raises completed and lined, Burthong road upgraded, surface civil works progressing
- Project capital remains within approved plan of A$143M
- Focus on first stope ore, infill drilling and mine development in FY25
Click here to view a fly through video of the Federation Project
- Refer ASX announcement dated 30 August 2023 "Group Production Target Statement"
- Refer ASX announcement dated 30 August 2023 "Group Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement"
RESOURCE POTENTIAL
Highly prospective Cobar Basin tenements
ADVANCED
EXPLORATION RESOURCE RESERVE
COBAR DISTRICT
Queen Bee
New Occidental
Fort Burke
Mt Pleasant
Young Australian
Nymagee North
Hera Main SE
Federation Ext
Dapville
Burrabungie
Blue Lens
Perseverance
Chesney
Kairos
Nymagee Mine
Peak North Mine
Peak South Mine
Great Cobar
Federation
NYMAGEE DISTRICT
KEY MESSAGES
The developer and operator of choice for critical base metals that power the future
- Significant Cobar Basin Mineral Resource of 26.1Mt1
- Established processing infrastructure capacity 1.2 - 1.3Mt
- Peak transitions to copper ore in the medium term
- Multiple mines provide ore source options
- High grade Federation Project with Great Cobar to follow
- Strong cash balance to fund FY25 growth plans
- Highly prospective exploration tenement package
1. Refer ASX announcement dated 30 August 2023 "Group Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement", 26.1Mt excludes Dargues Mineral Resource of 850Kt.
CONTACT
- +61 7 3180 5000
- office@aureliametals.com.au
Level 17, 144 Edward Street BRISBANE QLD 4000
GPO Box 7
BRISBANE QLD 4001
aureliametals.com
Photo: Peak process plant
