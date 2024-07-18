AURELIA METALS

NOOSA MINING CONFERENCE

18 JULY 2024

ASX Code: AMI

AURELIA SNAPSHOT

ASX ticker: AMI

Market

FY24 Share Price

FY24

Balance Sheet

Capitalisation

Performance +92%

Performance

30 June 2024

$0.25

Closing price

Production

A$116.5M

A$372M

$0.20

Gold - 65.3kozs

cash on hand

$0.15

Copper - 2.2kt

Shares on issue 1,689.9M

$0.10

Zinc - 16.8kt

Over A$150M of

Lead - 18.7kt

Share Price A$0.22

$0.05

available liquidity

$0.00

AISC Guidance

at 16 July 2024

Jul-23

Oct-23

Jan-24

Apr-24

Jul-24

No corporate debt drawn

A$2,000 - A$2,150/oz Au

OUR VALUES

OUR STRATEGY

CARE

CURIOSITY

NIMBLE

ONE TEAM

OPERATE WITH

RIGHT PEOPLE,

FOCUSED

SUSTAINABILITY

DISCIPLINE

RIGHT MINDSET

GROWTH

DELIVERING

VALUE

DEVELOPING AND OPERATING

A premier base metals business in a Tier 1 location

FEDERATION

PEAK

GREAT COBAR

  • New polymetallic base metals mine
  • First ore scheduled Q1 FY25
  • Mine ramp-up to 600ktpa rate CY26
  • Initial 4Mt production target1
  • Ore to be processed at Peak Mine and/or Hera process plants
  • Precious and base metals mine
  • Copper dominant North mine, South mine Lead/zinc
  • 800ktpa polymetallic process plant
  • Able to process all ores we are targeting
  • Close proximity to the town of Cobar
  • Copper Mineral Resource of 8.4Mt @ 2.1% Cu 0.6 Au g/t2
  • Development Consent granted
  • Final Investment Decision in FY25

HERA

  • Process plant capacity 450ktpa (care and maintenance)
  • 140-roomcamp

NYMAGEE

  • Advanced exploration target, Cu, Zn

1.

Refer to ASX release dated 13 April 2023, "Federation Project Update" for further details.

2.

Refer to ASX release dated 30 August 2023, "Group Mineral Reserve and Ore Reserve Statement".

FY24 ACHIEVEMENTS

Significant progress made towards our Strategy

Updated

Restart

Cobar

'Hub and

Purpose and

development

Regional model

spoke' model to

Strategy

at Federation

implemented

fill the mills

Delivery of

Peak

Advance

operational

improvement

exploration

targets

program

programs

 

OUR FUTURE FOCUS

1

Build our business

in FY25

  • Federation commences stoping
  • Cobar Optimisation Study
  • Great Cobar study and FID
  • Dargues closure and plant sale

2

Fill the Peak mill

in FY26

  • Ramp up Federation mining rates
  • Peak processing rate of 800ktpa
  • Transition to Peak North mine (copper dominant)

3

Maximise our

Cobar Basin

infrastructure

  • Processing capacity of 1.2 - 1.3Mtpa
  • Copper dominant ores from Peak including Great Cobar
  • Federation mining rate of 600ktpa
  • Identify next potential future mine

FEDERATION

A compelling high return base metals investment

  • Initial eight-year mine life, 4.0Mt production target1 ramping up to 600ktpa mining rate in CY26
  • Mineral Resource 4.8Mt at Zinc 9.0% Lead 5.4% Copper 0.3% Gold 0.9g/t2
  • Ore body remains open at depth and along strike, with exploration drilling programs planned for FY25
  • Three surface raises completed and lined, Burthong road upgraded, surface civil works progressing
  • Project capital remains within approved plan of A$143M
  • Focus on first stope ore, infill drilling and mine development in FY25

Click here to view a fly through video of the Federation Project

  1. Refer ASX announcement dated 30 August 2023 "Group Production Target Statement"
  2. Refer ASX announcement dated 30 August 2023 "Group Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement"

RESOURCE POTENTIAL

Highly prospective Cobar Basin tenements

ADVANCED

EXPLORATION RESOURCE RESERVE

COBAR DISTRICT

Queen Bee

New Occidental

Fort Burke

Mt Pleasant

Young Australian

Nymagee North

Hera Main SE

Federation Ext

Dapville

Burrabungie

Blue Lens

Perseverance

Chesney

Kairos

Nymagee Mine

Peak North Mine

Peak South Mine

Great Cobar

Federation

NYMAGEE DISTRICT

KEY MESSAGES

The developer and operator of choice for critical base metals that power the future

  • Significant Cobar Basin Mineral Resource of 26.1Mt1
    • Established processing infrastructure capacity 1.2 - 1.3Mt
    • Peak transitions to copper ore in the medium term
    • Multiple mines provide ore source options
    • High grade Federation Project with Great Cobar to follow
    • Strong cash balance to fund FY25 growth plans
  • Highly prospective exploration tenement package

1. Refer ASX announcement dated 30 August 2023 "Group Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement", 26.1Mt excludes Dargues Mineral Resource of 850Kt.

Photo: Peak process plant

