Aurelia Metals Limited is an Australia-based gold and base metals mining and exploration company. The Company owns and operates two underground mines and processing facilities in New South Wales: The Peak Mine is in the Cobar Basin in western New South Wales, and the Dargues Mine is in south-eastern New South Wales. The Peak Mine is located in the northern Cobar Basin, south of Cobar in central-west New South Wales (NSW). The Dargues Mine is a gold mining and milling operation located in the Southern Tablelands region of NSW, approximately 60 km south-east of Canberra. Its preeminent near-term development projects include Federation and Great Cobar. The Federation deposit hosts high-grade zinc, lead, and gold mineralization and is located approximately 10 km south of Hera Mine. The Great Cobar Project involves the development of a satellite base metals and gold deposit, north of the New Cobar mining complex at Peak Mine.

Sector Diversified Mining