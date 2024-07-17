ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
10 July 2024 | ASX: AMI
FY24 PRODUCTION AND CASH UPDATE
Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX: AMI) (Aurelia or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on production and cash outcomes for the year ended 30 June 2024.
- Gold production above upper end of guidance range at 65.3kozs
- Copper and zinc production near the mid-point of guidance at 2.2kt of copper and 16.8kt of zinc
- Lead production just below guidance at 18.7kt
- Balance sheet remains strong with cash on hand of $116.5M
Production Outcomes
Sep 23 Q
Dec 23 Q
Mar 24 Q
Jun 24 Q
FY24
FY24
Guidance
Gold produced
koz
16.8
14.9
14.5
19.1
65.3
60.0
- 65.0
Peak Gold produced
koz
8.6
5.6
5.3
10.2
29.8
Dargues Gold produced
koz
8.1
9.3
9.2
8.9
35.6
Copper produced
kt
0.5
0.4
0.3
0.9
2.2
2.0
- 2.3
Lead produced
kt
4.0
4.0
5.8
4.8
18.7
19.0
- 22.0
Zinc produced
kt
4.2
3.3
4.3
5.1
16.8
16.0
- 18.0
Group All-in-Sustaining Cost (AISC) performance for FY24 is expected to be towards the lower end of the previously revised guidance range of A$2,000 - A$2,150/oz.
Cash on hand increased to A$116.5M as at 30 June 2024 (MarQ: A$106.7M), benefiting from strong sales during the June quarter. The US$24M Loan Note remains available and undrawn, resulting in total liquidity of over A$150M.
Full details of the quarter performance will be disclosed in the June 2024 Quarterly Activities report to be released on Wednesday 24 July 2024.
Commenting on the production outcomes for FY24, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Quinn, said:
"These June quarter results are the culmination of a lot of hard work across the business as we continue to improve our operating performance and set the business up for the future.
The solid production and sales outcomes have resulted in a very healthy cash balance for Aurelia Metals, which is pleasing considering we are also funding our Federation Project".
For more information, contact us at:
Level 17, 144 Edward Street
GPO Box 7
+61
7 3180 5000
Brisbane QLD 4000
Brisbane QLD 4001
aureliametals.com
office@aureliametals.com.au
ABN: 37
108 476 384
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
2
This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors of Aurelia Metals.
For further information contact:
Leigh Collins
Media contact
Group Manager Commercial and Investor Relations
Michael Vaughan
Aurelia Metals
Fivemark Partners
+61 7 3180 5000
+61 422 602 720
About Aurelia
Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX: AMI) is an Australian mining and exploration company with a highly strategic landholding, and two operating mines in New South Wales (NSW). The Peak Mine is in the Cobar Basin in western NSW, and the Dargues Mine is in south-eastern NSW. The Hera mining operation, also located in the Cobar Basin, has ceased and the surface facilities have been placed into care and maintenance.
In addition, Aurelia has two consented high grade development projects. The polymetallic Federation Project is currently under construction. The development of the Great Cobar copper deposit will follow.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This report includes forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", "outlook" and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of the Company, anticipated production or activity commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs. Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs of production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licences and permits, and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory environment, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of key personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation. Forward looking statements are based on the Company and management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control. Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law, including any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
For more information, contact us at:
Level 17, 144 Edward Street
GPO Box 7
+61
7 3180 5000
Brisbane QLD 4000
Brisbane QLD 4001
aureliametals.com
office@aureliametals.com.au
ABN: 37
108 476 384
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Aurelia Metals Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 01:35:04 UTC.