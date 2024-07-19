ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 19 July 2024 | ASX: AMI FEDERATION PROJECT UPDATE Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX: AMI) ('Aurelia' or 'the Company') is pleased to provide an update on its Federation Project. Following the wet weather impacts announced in June (see ASX announcement dated 14 June 2024 'Federation Project Update'), the Company confirms: underground development recommenced in early July 2024

a 30ML water management sump dam is complete and being utilised, and construction on the main water management dam is well progressed

discharge from a water treatment plant has been approved by the EPA and is now operational. Mine Development Underground mine development at Federation recommenced in early July 2024 and has now returned to 24 hour development activity in the first stope production area in the upper levels of the mine. A water treatment plant has been hired and arrived on site in early July with commissioning finalised late last week (refer Figure 3). Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) approval has been received and the water treatment plant is operational, enabling the mine decline to be dewatered over the course of 1 to 2 weeks. Permanent Water Management Infrastructure Construction of a 230 megalitre (ML) water management dam adjacent the existing Hera Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) is underway and is expected to be completed early in Q2 FY25. A 30ML lined sump dam within the footprint of the larger 230ML water management dam has been constructed to provide early access to storage capacity (refer Figure 1 & 2). The sump dam is now operational and receiving water. As previously advised, four water cannons and two twin fan misting evaporators are in operation at Hera to help reduce on-site water levels (refer Figure 4). A third misting evaporator and three pressure sprayers will be added in the near future. Collectively the infrastructure described is expected to provide a permanent water management solution for Federation and Hera that will mitigate the risk of water interrupting development activity in future. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Quinn commented: "It is pleasing that development at Federation has recommenced and returned to 24 hour operation. The Project team remain focused on completion of the water management dam to provide an engineered solution for the management of any further wet weather and water related challenges on site. Accelerating these infrastructure projects has been important to ensure our medium term performance is not impacted by ongoing weather events.

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 2 Figure 1: Lining of 30ML sump dam nearing completion. Figure 2: Completed 30ML lined sump dam within the perimeter of the larger 230ML water management dam.

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 3 Figure 3: Hired water treatment plant commissioned and now operating. Figure 4: Water cannons and misting evaporators in operation at the Hera TSF.