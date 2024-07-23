ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

22 July 2024 | ASX: AMI

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2024

Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX: AMI) ('Aurelia' or 'the Company') advises its June Quarter results for the period ended 30 June 2024 will be lodged with the ASX pre-opening on Wednesday 24 July 2024.

Bryan Quinn (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer), Martin Cummings (Chief Financial Officer), Andrew Graham (Chief Development and Technical Officer) and Angus Wyllie (General Manager - Cobar Region) will host a conference call at 11:00am AEST on Wednesday 24 July 2024.

Please note attendees are required to pre-register for the call via the following link:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10040364-kj89i8.html

Attendees will receive dial-in details upon completion of the pre-registration.

A recording of the call will also be available on Aurelia's website (www.aureliametals.com) later that day and can be accessed at any time.

This announcement has been authorised for release to the ASX by Bryan Quinn, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

For further information contact: Leigh Collins Media contact Group Manager Commercial and Investor Relations Michael Vaughan Aurelia Metals Fivemark Partners +61 7 3180 5000 +61 422 602 720

About Aurelia

Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX: AMI) is an Australian mining and exploration company with a highly strategic landholding, and two operating mines in New South Wales (NSW). The Peak Mine is in the Cobar Basin in western NSW, and the Dargues Mine is in south-eastern NSW. The Hera mining operation, also located in the Cobar Basin, has ceased and the surface facilities have been placed into care and maintenance.

In addition, Aurelia has two consented high grade development projects. The polymetallic Federation Project is currently under construction. The development of the Great Cobar copper deposit will follow.