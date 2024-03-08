On Tuesday 5 March, we were delighted to welcome guests to visit our operations in the Cobar Basin.

The guests included analysts, investors and media representatives who joined a charter flight in Sydney to Cobar with our Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Quinn, Chief Financial Officer, Martin Cummings and Chief Development and Technical Officer, Andrew Graham.

The first stop was our Federation Project, where guests were provided with personal protective equipment and completed a safety induction before going underground to inspect the decline development face and the underground diamond drill, followed by a tour of the surface infrastructure. An overview of exploration and mine geology activities in the Federation/Hera/Nymagee region concluded the visit at Federation.

Next stop was Peak for a management presentation covering our Cobar regional operations and growth opportunities from the site leadership team.

The underground tour of Peak included the mobile maintenance workshop and the high-grade Chronos Deposit to see a production drill and tele-remote loader in action. The day concluded with a tour of Peak's polymetallic process plant.

Bryan Quinn noted the day was integral in helping to demonstrate our future growth plans and opportunities on our path to becoming a developer and operator of choice for critical base metals to power a low carbon future and deliver superior shareholder value.

"The future is bright at Aurelia, and visits like these give us an opportunity to demonstrate our focus on continuing to optimise our costs and strengthen our position in the highly prospective Cobar Region.

"I want to thank everyone who joined on the day for their time and engaged enthusiasm. It was our pleasure to show our guests the incredible work being undertaken by our highly capable and galvanized site teams.

"I'd like to lastly thank the entire Aurelia team and our contract partners involved in making the tour the success it was," Bryan said.