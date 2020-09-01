Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA

(AR4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities : CFO Steffen Schiefer stepping down with immediate effect for health reasons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 01:05am EDT

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
AURELIUS CFO Steffen Schiefer stepping down with immediate effect for health reasons

01.09.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AURELIUS CFO Steffen Schiefer stepping down with immediate effect for health reasons

Munich, September 1, 2020 - Steffen Schiefer has stepped down from his position as Chief Financial Officer of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) for health reasons with immediate effect. The Supervisory Board of AURELIUS Management SE is already engaged in the search for a new Chief Financial Officer and will announce a decision in due course. Until then, Mr. Schiefer's previous duties will be taken over on an interim basis by the other four members of the Executive Board.

Steffen Schiefer has been with AURELIUS Group since 2008 and initially helped to build up the finance department as Director of Finance. As Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since 2012, he was responsible for internal and external accounting as well as valuation, taxes, treasury and internal auditing. He has been Chief Financial Officer on the Executive Board of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities since December 1, 2017.

"We greatly regret Mr. Schiefer's departure and thank him very much for his many years of tireless commitment and cooperation in building AURELIUS Group. We wish him all the best and lots of strength," says Dirk Roesing, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AURELIUS Management SE.

 

ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS Group is a pan-European investment group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm, Madrid and Amsterdam. Since it was founded in 2006, AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, ticker symbol: AR4) is the listed entity within AURELIUS Group and focuses on investing in mid-market corporate carve-outs and platform build-ups in a broad range of industries. With a team of approximately 100 in-house operations experts, AURELIUS actively supports its portfolio companies in their long-term development. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 24 portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 13,000 people and generate annual revenues of approx. EUR 3.0 billion. The shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges.

AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. AURELIUS Growth Capital invests in leveraged buyouts usually in succession or corporate spin-off situations. AURELIUS Real Estate Opportunities focuses on real estate investments, the value of which can be increased in the long-term by means of active management. AURELIUS Finance Company is an alternative direct lender, focused on providing flexible debt solutions to small and mid-market firms across Europe.

With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aureliusinvest.de.

CONTACT
AURELIUS Group
Anke Banaschewski
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (89) 544799 - 0
Fax: +49 (89) 544799 - 55
E-mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de

 


01.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55
E-mail: info@aureliusinvest.de
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de
ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8
WKN: A0JK2A
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1125619

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1125619  01.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1125619&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
01:05aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : CFO Steffen Schiefer stepping down with immediat..
PU
01:05aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : CFO Steffen Schiefer stepping down with immediat..
EQ
08/13AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : reports solid first-half numbers despite COVID-1..
EQ
08/13AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : reports solid first-half numbers despite COVID-1..
PU
07/31AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : Office Depot Europe to sell its Spanish direct b..
EQ
07/24AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : Office Depot Europe to sell its Spanish contract..
PU
07/24AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : Office Depot Europe to sell its Spanish contract..
EQ
07/22Argentina fails in bid to halt 645 million euro UK lawsuit over GDP warrants
RE
07/15TATA STEEL : sale of building systems unit stalls - sources
RE
07/07AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : sells MEZ handicraft products business in contin..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 882 M 3 456 M 3 456 M
Net income 2020 10,0 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net Debt 2020 527 M 632 M 632 M
P/E ratio 2020 51,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 499 M 596 M 598 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 12 935
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 36,95 €
Last Close Price 17,39 €
Spread / Highest target 239%
Spread / Average Target 112%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk Markus Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Christian Dreyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert Purkert Chief Operating Officer
Steffen Schiefer Group Chief Financial Officer
Holger Schulze Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-55.41%596
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG3.09%26 746
EQT AB47.75%17 765
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-19.52%568
MBB SE-4.08%481
CAPMAN OYJ-13.59%378
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group