Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA

(AR4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities : CFO Steffen Schiefer stepping down with immediate effect for health reasons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 01:05am EDT
AURELIUS CFO Steffen Schiefer stepping down with immediate effect for health reasons

Munich, September 1, 2020 - Steffen Schiefer has stepped down from his position as Chief Financial Officer of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) for health reasons with immediate effect. The Supervisory Board of AURELIUS Management SE is already engaged in the search for a new Chief Financial Officer and will announce a decision in due course. Until then, Mr. Schiefer's previous duties will be taken over on an interim basis by the other four members of the Executive Board.

Steffen Schiefer has been with AURELIUS Group since 2008 and initially helped to build up the finance department as Director of Finance. As Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since 2012, he was responsible for internal and external accounting as well as valuation, taxes, treasury and internal auditing. He has been Chief Financial Officer on the Executive Board of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities since December 1, 2017.

'We greatly regret Mr. Schiefer's departure and thank him very much for his many years of tireless commitment and cooperation in building AURELIUS Group. We wish him all the best and lots of strength,' says Dirk Roesing, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AURELIUS Management SE.

Disclaimer

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 05:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
01:05aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : CFO Steffen Schiefer stepping down with immediat..
PU
01:05aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : CFO Steffen Schiefer stepping down with immediat..
EQ
08/13AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : reports solid first-half numbers despite COVID-1..
EQ
08/13AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : reports solid first-half numbers despite COVID-1..
PU
07/31AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : Office Depot Europe to sell its Spanish direct b..
EQ
07/24AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : Office Depot Europe to sell its Spanish contract..
PU
07/24AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : Office Depot Europe to sell its Spanish contract..
EQ
07/22Argentina fails in bid to halt 645 million euro UK lawsuit over GDP warrants
RE
07/15TATA STEEL : sale of building systems unit stalls - sources
RE
07/07AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : sells MEZ handicraft products business in contin..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 882 M 3 456 M 3 456 M
Net income 2020 10,0 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net Debt 2020 527 M 632 M 632 M
P/E ratio 2020 51,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 499 M 596 M 598 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 12 935
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 36,95 €
Last Close Price 17,39 €
Spread / Highest target 239%
Spread / Average Target 112%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk Markus Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Christian Dreyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert Purkert Chief Operating Officer
Steffen Schiefer Group Chief Financial Officer
Holger Schulze Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-55.41%596
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG3.09%26 746
EQT AB47.75%17 765
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-19.52%568
MBB SE-4.08%481
CAPMAN OYJ-13.59%378
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group