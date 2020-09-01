AURELIUS Equity Opportunities : CFO Steffen Schiefer stepping down with immediate effect for health reasons

Munich, September 1, 2020 - Steffen Schiefer has stepped down from his position as Chief Financial Officer of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) for health reasons with immediate effect. The Supervisory Board of AURELIUS Management SE is already engaged in the search for a new Chief Financial Officer and will announce a decision in due course. Until then, Mr. Schiefer's previous duties will be taken over on an interim basis by the other four members of the Executive Board.

Steffen Schiefer has been with AURELIUS Group since 2008 and initially helped to build up the finance department as Director of Finance. As Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since 2012, he was responsible for internal and external accounting as well as valuation, taxes, treasury and internal auditing. He has been Chief Financial Officer on the Executive Board of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities since December 1, 2017.

'We greatly regret Mr. Schiefer's departure and thank him very much for his many years of tireless commitment and cooperation in building AURELIUS Group. We wish him all the best and lots of strength,' says Dirk Roesing, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AURELIUS Management SE.