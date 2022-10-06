Advanced search
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities : Group scales London team to support portfolio growth

10/06/2022 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
AURELIUS Group scales London team to support portfolio growth

London, October 6, 2022 - AURELIUS Group (AURELIUS) reports a series of new appointments that sees a step-change in its UK and Ireland team.

The UK and Ireland have become important key markets for AURELIUS since the first investment in Wellman International in 2007. Earlier in 2022, AURELIUS completed the acquisitions of McKesson UK (parent company to Lloyds Pharmacy) from McKesson Corporation, Ceramic Tile Distributors from Saint Gobain and FootAsylum from JD Sports. These acquisitions were funded by AURELIUS' co-investment structure. Furthermore, AURELIUS successfully completed the exits of UK portfolio companies Ideal Shopping Direct and Transform Hospital Group.

AURELIUS currently has a strong UK team comprising 40 employees with more than 20 investment professionals and portfolio operational professionals. They are supported by a highly skilled team covering legal, debt advisory, finance and office support functions. In line with the firm's high activity levels, AURELIUS has made four appointments to its investment team and eight appointments to its operations team as well as hires to its support team.

"AURELIUS´ focus remains on supporting the pan-European portfolio with all our expertise. The new appointments of talented individuals over the past few months reflect the growth of our portfolio. Furthermore, the measure underlines our wish to expand the investment and operational capability to fulfil our commitment to each of these businesses. Our deep specialisation in portfolio value creation across finance, HR, IT, procurement, sales & marketing and operational efficiency practices, gives us confidence in the future", said Matthias Täubl, CEO of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities.

Recent appointments include:

AURELIUS UK Private Equity Team

  • Edward Taylor, Investment Principal
  • Grayden Reece-Smith, Investment Principal
  • Gavin Duff, Investment Associate
  • Ingrid Morante, Investment Associate

AURELIUS UK Operations and Procurement Team

  • Anthony Tan, Senior Manager, Operations
  • Jhanzeb Choudhary, Manager, Operations
  • Pau Artigas, Director, Procurement
  • Sylvain Michel, Senior Practice Manager, Procurement
  • Alex McGregor, Practice Manager, Procurement

AURELIUS UK Finance / Sales & Marketing

  • Fearghus Arnold, Practice Manager, Sales & Marketing
  • Leo Alldread, Accounting Manager
  • Samuel Briggs, UK Tax Manager

"We expect the transaction environment for dealmaking over the remainder of the year and beyond to be positive. Therefore, we continue to evaluate investment opportunities in high potential businesses that will benefit from our distinctive financial and operational support. At the same time, we recognise that our sizeable portfolio will offer attractive acquisition opportunities to strategic and financial buyers", said Tristan Nagler, UK Partner AURELIUS Group.

Disclaimer

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 14:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
