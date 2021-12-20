Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA

(AR4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

12/20/2021 | 06:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

20.12.2021 / 12:38
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No.
596/2014

Purchase of own shares - 5. interim notification

In the period from December 13, 2021 up to and including December 17, 2021, a total of 31,000 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated November 17, 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from December 13, 2021 up to and including December 17, 2021, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)
December 13, 2021 6.200 25,78710 159.880,00
December 14, 2021 6.200 25,81581 160.058,00
December 15, 2021 6.200 26,12903 162.000,00
December 16, 2021 6.200 26,43226 163.880,00
December 17, 2021 6.200 26,00645 161.240,00
 

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from November 18, 2021 up to and including December 17, 2021 amounts to 136,400 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:

https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2021/

Grünwald, December 20, 2021

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA
represented by the personally liable shareholder
AURELIUS Management SE
The Managing Directors


20.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1260104  20.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1260104&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
06:40aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/13AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/13Australian Shares Post Modest Gains as Omicron Worries Subside
MT
12/13Aurelius To Buy Mining Equipment Maker Minova For $129 Million
MT
12/13Aurelius Equity Offloads Chemical Manufacturer Wychem
MT
12/13Orica Sells Minova Business for $129 Million
MT
12/13AURELIUS Equity Opportunities sells UK fine chemical manufacturer Wychem to Ascensus Sp..
EQ
12/13Ascensus Specialties LLC acquired an unknown stake in Wychem Limited from AURELIUS Equi..
CI
12/12AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : acquires Minova in a global carve-out transaction from Ori..
PU
12/12AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA agreed to acquire Minova business of Orica ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 194 M 3 596 M 3 596 M
Net income 2021 40,4 M 45,5 M 45,5 M
Net Debt 2021 256 M 288 M 288 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 4,72%
Capitalization 756 M 853 M 851 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 11 281
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 26,46 €
Average target price 47,37 €
Spread / Average Target 79,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk Markus Chairman-Executive Board
Matthias Täubl Chief Executive Officer
Richard Schulze-Muth Chief Financial Officer
Christian Dreyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert Purkert Member-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA52.07%853
EQT AB (PUBL)138.50%54 466
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG40.96%41 845
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG23.87%818
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST22.30%651
CAPMAN OYJ27.21%520