AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
12/20/2021 | 06:40am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
/ Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
20.12.2021 / 12:38
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No.
596/2014
Purchase of own shares - 5. interim notification
In the period from December 13, 2021 up to and including December 17, 2021, a total of 31,000 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated November 17, 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from December 13, 2021 up to and including December 17, 2021, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:
Date
Total number of shares bought back (number)
Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
Volume (EUR)
December 13, 2021
6.200
25,78710
159.880,00
December 14, 2021
6.200
25,81581
160.058,00
December 15, 2021
6.200
26,12903
162.000,00
December 16, 2021
6.200
26,43226
163.880,00
December 17, 2021
6.200
26,00645
161.240,00
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from November 18, 2021 up to and including December 17, 2021 amounts to 136,400 shares.
The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: