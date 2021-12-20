AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No.

596/2014



Purchase of own shares - 5. interim notification

In the period from December 13, 2021 up to and including December 17, 2021, a total of 31,000 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated November 17, 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from December 13, 2021 up to and including December 17, 2021, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) December 13, 2021 6.200 25,78710 159.880,00 December 14, 2021 6.200 25,81581 160.058,00 December 15, 2021 6.200 26,12903 162.000,00 December 16, 2021 6.200 26,43226 163.880,00 December 17, 2021 6.200 26,00645 161.240,00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from November 18, 2021 up to and including December 17, 2021 amounts to 136,400 shares.



The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.



Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:



https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2021/



Grünwald, December 20, 2021



AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA

represented by the personally liable shareholder

AURELIUS Management SE

The Managing Directors