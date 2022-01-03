AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No.

596/2014



Purchase of own shares - 7. interim notification

In the period from December 27, 2021 up to and including December 30, 2021, a total of 24,800 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated November 17, 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from December 27, 2021 up to and including December 30, 2021, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) December 27, 2021 6.200 27,33548 169.480,00 December 28, 2021 6.200 27,44516 170.160,00 December 29, 2021 6.200 27,07201 167.846,46 December 30, 2021 6.200 27,05666 167.751,28 December 31, 2021 - - -

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from November 18, 2021 up to and including December 30, 2021 amounts to 168,000 shares.



The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.



Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:



https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2021/



Grünwald, January 03, 2022



AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA

represented by the personally liable shareholder

AURELIUS Management SE

The Managing Directors