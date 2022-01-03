AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
01/03/2022 | 08:05am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
/ Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
03.01.2022 / 14:03
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No.
596/2014
Purchase of own shares - 7. interim notification
In the period from December 27, 2021 up to and including December 30, 2021, a total of 24,800 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated November 17, 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from December 27, 2021 up to and including December 30, 2021, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:
Date
Total number of shares bought back (number)
Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
Volume (EUR)
December 27, 2021
6.200
27,33548
169.480,00
December 28, 2021
6.200
27,44516
170.160,00
December 29, 2021
6.200
27,07201
167.846,46
December 30, 2021
6.200
27,05666
167.751,28
December 31, 2021
-
-
-
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from November 18, 2021 up to and including December 30, 2021 amounts to 168,000 shares.
The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: