Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA

(AR4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

01/03/2022 | 08:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

03.01.2022 / 14:03
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No.
596/2014

Purchase of own shares - 7. interim notification

In the period from December 27, 2021 up to and including December 30, 2021, a total of 24,800 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated November 17, 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from December 27, 2021 up to and including December 30, 2021, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)
December 27, 2021 6.200 27,33548 169.480,00
December 28, 2021 6.200 27,44516 170.160,00
December 29, 2021 6.200 27,07201 167.846,46
December 30, 2021 6.200 27,05666 167.751,28
December 31, 2021 - - -
 

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from November 18, 2021 up to and including December 30, 2021 amounts to 168,000 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:

https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2021/

Grünwald, January 03, 2022

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA
represented by the personally liable shareholder
AURELIUS Management SE
The Managing Directors


03.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1264291  03.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1264291&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
08:05aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2021AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2021AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2021AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2021Australian Shares Post Modest Gains as Omicron Worries Subside
MT
2021Aurelius To Buy Mining Equipment Maker Minova For $129 Million
MT
2021Aurelius Equity Offloads Chemical Manufacturer Wychem
MT
2021Orica Sells Minova Business for $129 Million
MT
2021AURELIUS Equity Opportunities sells UK fine chemical manufacturer Wychem to Ascensus Sp..
EQ
2021Ascensus Specialties LLC acquired an unknown stake in Wychem Limited from AURELIUS Equi..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 194 M 3 625 M 3 625 M
Net income 2021 40,4 M 45,9 M 45,9 M
Net Debt 2021 256 M 291 M 291 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 4,62%
Capitalization 771 M 877 M 875 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 11 281
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 27,04 €
Average target price 47,37 €
Spread / Average Target 75,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk Markus Chairman-Executive Board
Matthias Täubl Chief Executive Officer
Richard Schulze-Muth Chief Financial Officer
Christian Dreyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert Purkert Member-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA0.00%877
EQT AB (PUBL)0.00%53 794
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG0.00%43 668
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG0.00%852
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST0.00%670
CAPMAN OYJ0.00%540