AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No.

596/2014



Purchase of own shares - 9. interim notification

In the period from January 10, 2022 up to and including January 14, 2022, a total of 31,000 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated November 17, 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from January 10, 2022 up to and including January 14, 2022, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) January 10, 2022 6.200 27,12378 168.167,42 January 11, 2022 6.200 27,84839 172.660,00 January 12, 2022 6.200 29,19183 180.989,32 January 13, 2022 6.200 29,51032 182.964,00 January 14, 2022 6.200 29,59000 183.458,00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from November 18, 2021 up to and including January 14, 2022 amounts to 248,000 shares.



The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.



Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:



https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2021/



Grünwald, January 17, 2022



AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA

represented by the personally liable shareholder

AURELIUS Management SE

The Managing Directors