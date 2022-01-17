AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
01/17/2022 | 08:25am EST
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
17.01.2022 / 14:23
Purchase of own shares - 9. interim notification
In the period from January 10, 2022 up to and including January 14, 2022, a total of 31,000 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated November 17, 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from January 10, 2022 up to and including January 14, 2022, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:
Date
Total number of shares bought back (number)
Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
Volume (EUR)
January 10, 2022
6.200
27,12378
168.167,42
January 11, 2022
6.200
27,84839
172.660,00
January 12, 2022
6.200
29,19183
180.989,32
January 13, 2022
6.200
29,51032
182.964,00
January 14, 2022
6.200
29,59000
183.458,00
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from November 18, 2021 up to and including January 14, 2022 amounts to 248,000 shares.
The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: