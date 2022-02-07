Log in
    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA

(AR4)
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

02/07/2022 | 08:11am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

07.02.2022 / 14:09
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No.
596/2014

Purchase of own shares - 12. interim notification

In the period from January 31, 2022 up to and including February 04, 2022, a total of 31,000 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated November 17, 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from January 31, 2022 up to and including February 04, 2022, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought
back (number)		 Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)
January 31, 2022 6.200 27,91355 173.064,00
February 01, 2022 6.200 28,41613 176.180,00
February 02, 2022 6.200 28,44839 176.380,00
February 03, 2022 6.200 27,82258 172.500,00
February 04, 2022 6.200 27,49677 170.480,00
 

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from November 18, 2021 up to and including February 04, 2022 amounts to 341,000 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:

https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2021/

Grünwald, February 07, 2022

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA
represented by the personally liable shareholder
AURELIUS Management SE
The Managing Directors


07.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1277538  07.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1277538&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
