AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
02/14/2022 | 10:17am EST
/ Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
14.02.2022 / 16:15
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Purchase of own shares - 13. interim notification
In the period from February 07, 2022 up to and including February 11, 2022, a total of 31,700 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated November 17, 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from February 07, 2022 up to and including February 11, 2022, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:
Date
Total number of shares
bought back (number)
Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
Volume (EUR)
February 07, 2022
6.500
27,49231
178.700,00
February 08, 2022
6.000
28,07500
168.450,00
February 09, 2022
6.000
28,80000
172.800,00
February 10, 2022
7.000
29,04143
203.290,00
February 11, 2022
6.200
28,46194
176.464,00
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from November 18, 2021 up to and including February 11, 2022 amounts to 372.700 shares.
The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: