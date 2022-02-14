AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No.

596/2014



Purchase of own shares - 13. interim notification

In the period from February 07, 2022 up to and including February 11, 2022, a total of 31,700 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated November 17, 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from February 07, 2022 up to and including February 11, 2022, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares

bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) February 07, 2022 6.500 27,49231 178.700,00 February 08, 2022 6.000 28,07500 168.450,00 February 09, 2022 6.000 28,80000 172.800,00 February 10, 2022 7.000 29,04143 203.290,00 February 11, 2022 6.200 28,46194 176.464,00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from November 18, 2021 up to and including February 11, 2022 amounts to 372.700 shares.



The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.



Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:



https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2021/



Grünwald, February 14, 2022



AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA

represented by the personally liable shareholder

AURELIUS Management SE

The Managing Directors