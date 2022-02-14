Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA

(AR4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

02/14/2022 | 10:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

14.02.2022 / 16:15
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No.
596/2014

Purchase of own shares - 13. interim notification

In the period from February 07, 2022 up to and including February 11, 2022, a total of 31,700 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated November 17, 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from February 07, 2022 up to and including February 11, 2022, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares
bought back (number)		 Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)
February 07, 2022 6.500 27,49231 178.700,00
February 08, 2022 6.000 28,07500 168.450,00
February 09, 2022 6.000 28,80000 172.800,00
February 10, 2022 7.000 29,04143 203.290,00
February 11, 2022 6.200 28,46194 176.464,00
 

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from November 18, 2021 up to and including February 11, 2022 amounts to 372.700 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:

https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2021/

Grünwald, February 14, 2022

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA
represented by the personally liable shareholder
AURELIUS Management SE
The Managing Directors


14.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1280377  14.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1280377&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
10:17aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01:32aAURELIUS Equity Opportunities subsidiary BMC Benelux acquires De Rycke Bouwmaterialen
EQ
01:22aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : subsidiary BMC Benelux acquires De Rycke Bouwmaterialen
PU
02/09AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : Group joins the UN- Principles for Responsible Investment ..
PU
02/07AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/02AURELIUS' subsidiary Ideal Shopping Direct sells its knitting and crochet business
EQ
02/02AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : ' subsidiary Ideal Shopping Direct sells its knitting and ..
PU
01/31AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/24AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/21AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES : Alert
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 194 M 3 642 M 3 642 M
Net income 2021 53,4 M 60,8 M 60,8 M
Net Debt 2021 248 M 283 M 283 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 4,35%
Capitalization 815 M 930 M 930 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 11 281
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 28,76 €
Average target price 47,53 €
Spread / Average Target 65,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk Markus Chairman-Executive Board
Matthias Täubl Chief Executive Officer
Richard Schulze-Muth Chief Financial Officer
Christian Dreyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert Purkert Member-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA6.36%930
EQT AB (PUBL)-30.73%36 399
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-16.43%35 945
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-6.78%797
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST-1.92%656
CAPMAN OYJ-2.31%530