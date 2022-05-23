AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No.

596/2014



Purchase of own shares ? 27. interim notification

In the period from May 16, 2022 up to and including May 20, 2022, a total of 59.000 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated November 17, 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from May 16, 2022 up to and including May 20, 2022, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought

back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) May 16, 2022 12.000 25,01000 300.120,00 May 17, 2022 11.000 25,28667 278.153,36 May 18, 2022 14.000 25,82000 361.480,00 May 19, 2022 15.000 24,93867 374.080,00 May 20, 2022 7.000 25,34998 177.449,84

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from November 18, 2021 up to and including May 20, 2022 amounts to 947.000 shares.



The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.



Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:



https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2021/



Grünwald, May 23, 2022



AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA

represented by the personally liable shareholder

AURELIUS Management SE

The Managing Directors