    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA

(AR4)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/23 06:40:52 am EDT
25.75 EUR   +2.18%
06:24aAURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/16AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/12AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

05/23/2022 | 06:24am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

23.05.2022 / 12:22
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No.
596/2014

Purchase of own shares ? 27. interim notification

In the period from May 16, 2022 up to and including May 20, 2022, a total of 59.000 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated November 17, 2021 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from May 16, 2022 up to and including May 20, 2022, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought
back (number)		 Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)
May 16, 2022 12.000 25,01000 300.120,00
May 17, 2022 11.000 25,28667 278.153,36
May 18, 2022 14.000 25,82000 361.480,00
May 19, 2022 15.000 24,93867 374.080,00
May 20, 2022 7.000 25,34998 177.449,84
 

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from November 18, 2021 up to and including May 20, 2022 amounts to 947.000 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:

https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2021/

Grünwald, May 23, 2022

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA
represented by the personally liable shareholder
AURELIUS Management SE
The Managing Directors


23.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1359029  23.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1359029&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
