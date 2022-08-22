AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Purchase of own shares – 8. interim notification

In the period from August 15, 2022 up to and including August 19, 2022, a total of 50,100 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated June 23, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from August 15, 2022 up to and including August 19, 2022, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought

back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) August 15, 2022 10.000 24,04830 240.483,04 August 16, 2022 9.900 24,27853 240.357,48 August 17, 2022 10.100 23,71683 239.539,96 August 18, 2022 10.000 23,96477 239.647,72 August 19, 2022 10.100 23,60150 238.375,12

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from July 01, 2022 up to and including August 19, 2022 amounts to 390,1000 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:

https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2022/

Grünwald, August 22, 2022

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA

represented by the personally liable shareholder

AURELIUS Management SE

The Managing Directors