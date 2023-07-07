AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA(XTRA:AR4) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA is a Germany-based investment company. The Companyâs investment portfolio includes companies which operate in segments such as industrial enterprises, chemicals, business services, consumer goods/ food & beverage, and telecoms, media & technology (TMT). The business activity of the company and its subsidiaries comprises the acquisition and restructuring of companies in transitional or situations such as unresolved succession arrangements, modernizations, or corporate spin-offs. The investment focus of the company is divided into the three categories: platform investments, add-on acquisitions, and co-investments. Platform investments refer to stand-alone corporate groups and strategic add-on acquisitions are made primarily for these platform companies. The Company operates worldwide, with five offices in Europe as well as subsidiaries in Europe, the United States, Asia, and Australia.