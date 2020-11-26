AURELIUS Equity Opportunities : closes acquisition of GKN Wheels & Structures

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover

AURELIUS closes acquisition of GKN Wheels & Structures

Munich/London, November 26, 2020 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8) announces the completion of its acquisition of GKN Wheels & Structures from GKN.

GKN Wheels & Structures is one of the world's leading manufacturers of off-highway wheels and an innovative engineering solutions provider. The company employs c. 900 people worldwide with four manufacturing facilities in the UK, USA and Denmark in addition to test centres in Italy and the USA. In 2019, GKN Wheels & Structures generated global sales of over GBP170m, demonstrating the company's eminent position as a market leading supplier to the global agricultural, construction, automotive, industrial and mining industries and many of the leading international original equipment manufacturers, distributors and integrators.

The transaction demonstrates AURELIUS expertise in executing complex cross-border carve-outs from large corporates. GKN Wheels & Structures will provide a strong platform for future add-on acquisitions. In the coming months, AURELIUS will support GKN Wheels & Structures in executing its carve-out from GKN, ensuring continuity in the company's day-to-day operations, to establish the business under a new brand name and as a standalone entity.

AURELIUS was advised by Rothschild & Co (financial), Goodwin Procter (legal) and KPMG (tax).



ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS Group is a pan-European investment group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm, Madrid and Amsterdam. Since it was founded in 2006, AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, ticker symbol: AR4) is the listed entity within AURELIUS Group and focuses on investing in mid-market corporate carve-outs and platform build-ups in a broad range of industries. With a team of approximately 100 in-house operations experts, AURELIUS actively supports its portfolio companies in their long-term development. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 26 portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 13,000 people and generate annual revenues of approx. EUR 3.0 billion. The shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges.

AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. AURELIUS Growth Investments invests in leveraged buyouts usually in succession or corporate spin-off situations. AURELIUS Real Estate Opportunities focuses on real estate investments, the value of which can be increased in the long-term by means of active management. AURELIUS Finance Company is an alternative direct lender, focused on providing flexible debt solutions to small and mid-market firms across Europe.

With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aureliusinvest.de.

ABOUT GKN WHEELS & STRUCTURES



GKN Wheels and Structures is one of the world's leading manufacturers of off highway wheels and an innovative engineering solutions provider. The company offers a full service from wheel design, manufacture and testing through to after sales support from its global team of commercial and engineering experts. GKN Wheels supplies the global agricultural, construction, automotive, industrial and mining industries and many of the leading international OEMs, distributors and integrators.

The company employs c. 900 people worldwide with four manufacturing facilities in the UK (Telford), USA (Armstrong and Estherville) and Denmark (Nagbol) and two test centres in Italy (Brescia) and the USA (Woodridge).

CONTACT



AURELIUS Group

Anke Banaschewski

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 (89) 544799 - 0

Fax: +49 (89) 544799 - 55

E-mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de

Hawthorn Advisors

Ryan Smith

Phone: +44 (0) 7854 750 943

E-mail: r.smith@hawthornadvisors.com

