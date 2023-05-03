AURELIUS Equity Opportunities : portfolio company UNILUX acquires HBI Holz-Bau-Industrie

Munich, May 03, 2023 - UNILUX, a portfolio company of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), announces the add-on acquisition of HBI Holz-Bau-Industrie GmbH & Co. KG (HBI). The company is a renowned manufacturer of high-quality windows and (house) doors with a large product and material selection. The acquisition of HBI further strengthens UNILUX in its growth to a leading manufacturer of high-quality windows and doors in the DACH region.

HBI was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rotenburg an der Wümme, Germany. The company has more than 130 employees and is active across the DIY, building materials trade, contract business, system construction, carpentry/craft and building sectors.

UNILUX is a German producer of high-quality window and door solutions for private households with a strong customer base in the DACH region, as well as in the US. The brand is well-known for its premium window and door solutions. Unilux is headquartered in Salmtal, Germany and has over 300 employees.

"We are proud to have achieved this milestone towards the development of a market leading manufacturer for windows, doors and facades. We will embark on a trustful partnership-journey of two companies that will henceforth jointly set new accents in terms of quality, product portfolio and service promise for high-quality window, door and facade solutions. The future growth of both companies will thus be substantially and sustainably expanded", stated Konrad Eltz, Managing Director of UNILUX.

UNILUX will benefit from HBI´s long established market position, industry know-how in window construction as well as a skilled employee set and solid customer base. The integration of HBI further strengthens the attractiveness of UNILUX as a partner for high-quality window and door solutions.