  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA

(AR4)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:30:00 2023-05-03 am EDT
16.17 EUR   +0.50%
07:16aAurelius Equity Opportunities : portfolio company UNILUX acquires HBI Holz-Bau-Industrie
PU
05/02Cms : AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/27AURELIUS Equity Opportunities sells Distrelec Group to RS Group
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities : portfolio company UNILUX acquires HBI Holz-Bau-Industrie

05/03/2023 | 07:16am EDT
AURELIUS portfolio company UNILUX acquires HBI Holz-Bau-Industrie

Munich, May 03, 2023 - UNILUX, a portfolio company of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), announces the add-on acquisition of HBI Holz-Bau-Industrie GmbH & Co. KG (HBI). The company is a renowned manufacturer of high-quality windows and (house) doors with a large product and material selection. The acquisition of HBI further strengthens UNILUX in its growth to a leading manufacturer of high-quality windows and doors in the DACH region.

HBI was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rotenburg an der Wümme, Germany. The company has more than 130 employees and is active across the DIY, building materials trade, contract business, system construction, carpentry/craft and building sectors.

UNILUX is a German producer of high-quality window and door solutions for private households with a strong customer base in the DACH region, as well as in the US. The brand is well-known for its premium window and door solutions. Unilux is headquartered in Salmtal, Germany and has over 300 employees.

"We are proud to have achieved this milestone towards the development of a market leading manufacturer for windows, doors and facades. We will embark on a trustful partnership-journey of two companies that will henceforth jointly set new accents in terms of quality, product portfolio and service promise for high-quality window, door and facade solutions. The future growth of both companies will thus be substantially and sustainably expanded", stated Konrad Eltz, Managing Director of UNILUX.

UNILUX will benefit from HBI´s long established market position, industry know-how in window construction as well as a skilled employee set and solid customer base. The integration of HBI further strengthens the attractiveness of UNILUX as a partner for high-quality window and door solutions.

Attachments

Disclaimer

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 11:15:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 990 M 3 285 M 3 285 M
Net income 2023 56,0 M 61,5 M 61,5 M
Net Debt 2023 339 M 372 M 372 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,56x
Yield 2023 7,25%
Capitalization 429 M 471 M 471 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
EV / Sales 2024 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 10 144
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,09 €
Average target price 39,53 €
Spread / Average Target 146%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk Markus Chairman-Executive Board
Matthias Täubl Chief Executive Officer
Richard Schulze-Muth Chief Financial Officer
Christian Dreyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Forster Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-12.17%490
EQT AB (PUBL)-4.94%25 238
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG3.38%24 952
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC22.56%2 456
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-2.72%2 366
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.2.20%2 299
