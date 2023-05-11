Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA

(AR4)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:15:16 2023-05-11 am EDT
16.30 EUR   -1.09%
02:02aAURELIUS Equity Opportunities publishes financial results for the first quarter of 2023
EQ
12:22aAurelius Technologies to Buy Land in Kedah, Malaysia for About MYR14 Million
MT
05/08Cms : AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
Summary 
Summary

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities publishes financial results for the first quarter of 2023

05/11/2023 | 02:02am EDT
EQS-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities publishes financial results for the first quarter of 2023

11.05.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities publishes financial results for the first quarter of 2023

  • Total consolidated revenues reach EUR 743.8 million
  • Operating EBITDA comes to EUR 49.8 million
  • Equity, cash and cash equivalents are stable

Grünwald, May 11, 2023 – AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (AURELIUS; ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) has published its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. AURELIUS generated total consolidated revenues of EUR 743.8 million (Q1 2022: EUR 759.9 million). Annualized consolidated revenues from continued operations reached EUR 2,969.5 million (Q1 2022: EUR 2,875.4 million).

Operating EBITDA came to EUR 49.8 million in the first quarter of financial year 2023 (Q1 2022: EUR 49.7 million) and the EBITDA of the combined Group came to EUR 108.5 million (Q1 2022: EUR 79.1 million). Thus, the non-operating elements of EBITDA amounted to EUR 58.7 million in Q1 2023 (Q1 2022: EUR 29.4 million).

The Group’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 321.8 million at the end of the first quarter (December 31, 2022: EUR 331.5 million).

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities continued to focus on building up its operational task force in the past quarter. Thanks to the intensive efforts of the task force, the Group achieved strong results despite the tense macroeconomic environment. Therefore, the task force will be strengthened further in the remaining quarters of the year.


Key figures

 (in EUR million) 1/1 – 3/31/2022 1/1 – 3/31/2023
Total consolidated revenues 759.9 743.8
Consolidated revenues (annualized) 1,2 2,875.4 2,969.5
EBITDA of the combined Group 79.1 108.5
  of which non-operating elements of EBITDA -29.4 -58.7
Operating EBITDA of the combined Group 49.7 49.8
Consolidated profit 1 34.2 70.1
  12/31/2022 3/31/2023
Assets 2,185.8 2,209.2
  of which cash and cash equivalents 331.5 321.8
Liabilities 1,611.2 1,573.4
  of which financial liabilities 442.2 408.9
Equity ³ 574.6 635.8
Equity ratio ³ (in %) 26.3 28.8
Number of employees at the reporting date 10,144 10,036

1) The prior-year consolidated statement of comprehensive income and consolidated statement of cash flows have been adjusted for comparison purposes in accordance with IFRS 5.
2) From continued operations.
3) Including non-controlling interests.


ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS is a pan-European alternative investment firm. The Group has offices in London, Luxembourg, Munich, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Madrid, Milan, and Dusseldorf. Deep operational expertise and experience enable AURELIUS to accelerate value creation within its portfolio companies.

The key investment platforms are AURELIUS European Opportunities IV Fund and the exchange-listed AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, Ticker Symbol: AR4), which specialize in corporate carve-out transactions and acquiring mid-market companies with development potential. The core element of the investment strategy is the growth of the Group’s portfolio companies, supported by a team of more than 100 in-house operational task force experts.

The AURELIUS Group additionally operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate, and alternative lending solutions. AURELIUS Growth Investments specializes in buy-and-build transactions, buy-outs, and succession solutions in the small-cap segment. AURELIUS Real Estate Opportunities focuses on real estate investments, the value of which can be increased in the long term by means of active management. AURELIUS Finance Company provides flexible lending solutions to firms across Europe.

With its Group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support to refugees on their way to a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aurelius-group.com


CONTACT

AURELIUS Group
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (89) 544799 – 0
+44 (0) 20 7440 0480

E-mail: investor@aurelius-group.com


11.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55
E-mail: info@aureliusinvest.de
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de
ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8
WKN: A0JK2A
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1629483

 
End of News EQS News Service

1629483  11.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1629483&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
