  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA

(AR4)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:30:49 2023-01-16 pm EST
20.57 EUR   +0.44%
01:38pAURELIUS Equity Opportunities to seek segment change
EQ
01:16pAURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB's (publ) parent company files application for termination of stock exchange inclusion in Munich for the trading of its ordinary shares
AQ
01:14pApplication for termination of stock exchange inclusion in Munich
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities to seek segment change

01/16/2023 | 01:38pm EST
EQS-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities to seek segment change

16.01.2023 / 19:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities to seek segment change

  • Segment change from qualified Open Market (m:access) to general Open Market intended
  • Considerable savings of time and money for the company
  • Rights of shareholders linked to their shares will be preserved

Grünwald, January 16, 2023 – The Board of Directors of the general partner of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) will seek a segment change. The company assumes that its shares will be traded in the general Open Market at a stock exchange after a transition period. The current inclusion in the qualified Open Market (m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange) will end. The decision was reached after carefully weighing the advantages and disadvantages of the quotation of the shares.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities has undergone a substantial transformation in the last 15 years, developing from a turnaround investor focused on Germany to a member of the pan-European AURELIUS Group specializing in private equity, private debt, and real estate.

Already since 2013, there has been no need for the company to make use of the funding possibilities afforded by the quotation of the shares in the qualified Open Market to raise equity capital. At the same time, the financial and regulatory effort entailed by the quotation of the shares in this segment, which in some cases also creates disadvantages for the company’s day-to-day business, has risen considerably in the last few years. The intended segment change was decided after a careful assessment of the corresponding advantages and disadvantages, on the basis of which it was determined that a quotation of the shares in the qualified Open Market is no longer necessary.

Therefore, the Board of Directors resolved today to file an application to revoke the quotation of the shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA in the m:access segment and to revoke the inclusion in the Open Market of the Munich Stock Exchange. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities further assumes that its shares will be traded in the general Open Market at another stock exchange in the future as well.

The rights of existing shareholders linked to their shares will be preserved after this segment change. The exact timing of the discontinuation of trading will depend on the corresponding decision to be made by the Munich Stock Exchange. The transition period could last for up to one year or possibly longer.


ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS is a pan-European alternative investment firm. Deep operational expertise and experience enable AURELIUS to accelerate value creation within its portfolio companies. The Group has offices in London, Luxembourg, Munich, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Madrid, Milan, and Dusseldorf.

Our key investment platforms are AURELIUS European Opportunities IV fund and the listed AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, Ticker Symbol: AR4), which specialise in corporate carve-out transactions and acquiring companies with development potential in the mid-market. The investment strategy’s core element is growth of its portfolio companies, supported by a team of almost 100 operating taskforce experts.

AURELIUS Group additionally operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate and alternative lending solutions. AURELIUS Growth Investments participates in leveraged buyouts in mid-market succession situations. AURELIUS Real Estate Opportunities focuses on real estate investments, the value of which can be increased in the long-term by means of active management. AURELIUS Finance Company provides flexible lending solutions to firms across Europe.

With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support to refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aurelius-group.com

CONTACT

AURELIUS Group
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (89) 544799 – 0    +44 (0) 20 7440 0480
Fax: +49 (89) 544799 – 55    +44 (2) 20 7440 0481
E-mail: investor@aurelius-group.com


16.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55
E-mail: info@aureliusinvest.de
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de
ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8
WKN: A0JK2A
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1536363

 
End of News EQS News Service

1536363  16.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1536363&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
