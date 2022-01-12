Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA

(AR4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AURELIUS' subsidiary European Imaging Group acquires a majority stake in CameraNU.nl B.V.

01/12/2022 | 01:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover
AURELIUS' subsidiary European Imaging Group acquires a majority stake in CameraNU.nl B.V.

12.01.2022 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AURELIUS' subsidiary European Imaging Group acquires a majority stake in CameraNU.nl B.V.

- AURELIUS' subsidiary European Imaging Group acquires a majority stake in CameraNU.nl B.V. ("CameraNU"), a leading specialist omnichannel retailer of cameras and associated products in the Netherlands

- CameraNU has seen strong growth driven by the current shareholders, with revenues in excess of EUR 65m

- The acquisition of a majority stake in CameraNU allows European Imaging Group to expand its market leading position into Benelux and work with the business to drive growth during its next phase of development

Munich, January 12, 2022 - European Imaging Group, a subsidiary of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), acquires the majority stake in CameraNU.nl ("CameraNU") from its founding shareholders.

CameraNU was founded in 2003 by Johan van Slooten and Wilco de Vries and has since become the largest independent omnichannel specialist retailer of cameras and associated products in the Netherlands, selling a comprehensive product portfolio to amateur, semi-professional and professional photographers and videographers. CameraNU stands out through a remarkable and award-winning online platform ("Website van het Jaar 2021"), its 6 destination retail stores located across the Netherlands and its total commitment to providing first class customer service. The Dutch retailer has achieved strong growth over the historic period, both organically and via material acquisitions. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to approval by the relevant regulatory authority.

"We are delighted that CameraNU will join the European Imaging Group family and we are looking forward to working with its long-standing management team to leverage the company's significant growth potential. The acquisition creates unique opportunities to strengthen the market-leading positions of three pan-European players in the photo and video market under the umbrella of European Imaging Group at once: CameraNU, Calumet and Wex," said Matthias Täubl, CEO of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA. "Once again, this add-on acquisition of one of our portfolio companies is strengthened by AURELIUS' team of investment and operational experts which are the key to our success."

Within European Imaging Group, CameraNU will continue its strong trajectory of capturing growth and will benefit from best practice sharing across EIG's market leading businesses Calumet Photographic and Wex Photo Video, both strong European players in the photo and video retail sector. Following a pan-European growth strategy, European Imaging Group together with AURELIUS' team of operational experts will support CameraNU in leveraging its significant potential as a multi-channel retailer and further enhance the company's operational processes.

ABOUT EUROPEAN IMAGING GROUP
European Imaging Group ("EIG") is the holding company for Europe's leading specialist photo & video omni-channel retailers including, Calumet Photographic and Wex Photo Video. The Group was formed in 2016 when Aurelius acquired Calumet Photographic and shortly thereafter Wex Photo Video. EIG has since grown organically and through M&A, generating revenues in excess of EUR 200m across the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

ABOUT AURELIUS
AURELIUS Group is a pan-European asset management group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm, Madrid, Amsterdam, Milan and Luxembourg.

Key investment platforms are its AURELIUS European Opportunities IV fund as well as listed AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA ("AEO"; ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), which acquire corporate carve-outs and companies with development potential in the mid-market (fund) and lower mid-market sector (AEO). The investment strategy's core element is operational support of its portfolio companies with a team of almost 100 in-house operating taskforce experts. AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aurelius-group.com

CONTACT
AURELIUS Group
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (89) 544799 - 0
Fax: +49 (89) 544799 - 55
E-mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de



 

12.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55
E-mail: info@aureliusinvest.de
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de
ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8
WKN: A0JK2A
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1267519

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1267519  12.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1267519&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
01:32aAURELIUS' subsidiary European Imaging Group acquires a majority stake in CameraNU.nl B...
EQ
01/11Aurelius Equity Opportunities Unit to Buy German Container Service Provider
MT
01/11AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : AURELIUS subsidiary Building Partners Group takes o..
EQ
01/10AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/03AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2021AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2021AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2021AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2021Australian Shares Post Modest Gains as Omicron Worries Subside
MT
2021Aurelius To Buy Mining Equipment Maker Minova For $129 Million
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 194 M 3 632 M 3 632 M
Net income 2021 40,4 M 45,9 M 45,9 M
Net Debt 2021 256 M 291 M 291 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 4,52%
Capitalization 788 M 895 M 896 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 11 281
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 27,68 €
Average target price 47,37 €
Spread / Average Target 71,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk Markus Chairman-Executive Board
Matthias Täubl Chief Executive Officer
Richard Schulze-Muth Chief Financial Officer
Christian Dreyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert Purkert Member-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA2.37%895
EQT AB (PUBL)-13.12%47 531
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-12.36%38 393
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-3.51%822
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST-0.48%677
CAPMAN OYJ-0.16%539