DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover

AURELIUS' subsidiary European Imaging Group acquires a majority stake in CameraNU.nl B.V.



12.01.2022 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AURELIUS' subsidiary European Imaging Group acquires a majority stake in CameraNU.nl B.V.

- AURELIUS' subsidiary European Imaging Group acquires a majority stake in CameraNU.nl B.V. ("CameraNU"), a leading specialist omnichannel retailer of cameras and associated products in the Netherlands

- CameraNU has seen strong growth driven by the current shareholders, with revenues in excess of EUR 65m

- The acquisition of a majority stake in CameraNU allows European Imaging Group to expand its market leading position into Benelux and work with the business to drive growth during its next phase of development

Munich, January 12, 2022 - European Imaging Group, a subsidiary of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), acquires the majority stake in CameraNU.nl ("CameraNU") from its founding shareholders.

CameraNU was founded in 2003 by Johan van Slooten and Wilco de Vries and has since become the largest independent omnichannel specialist retailer of cameras and associated products in the Netherlands, selling a comprehensive product portfolio to amateur, semi-professional and professional photographers and videographers. CameraNU stands out through a remarkable and award-winning online platform ("Website van het Jaar 2021"), its 6 destination retail stores located across the Netherlands and its total commitment to providing first class customer service. The Dutch retailer has achieved strong growth over the historic period, both organically and via material acquisitions. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to approval by the relevant regulatory authority.

"We are delighted that CameraNU will join the European Imaging Group family and we are looking forward to working with its long-standing management team to leverage the company's significant growth potential. The acquisition creates unique opportunities to strengthen the market-leading positions of three pan-European players in the photo and video market under the umbrella of European Imaging Group at once: CameraNU, Calumet and Wex," said Matthias Täubl, CEO of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA. "Once again, this add-on acquisition of one of our portfolio companies is strengthened by AURELIUS' team of investment and operational experts which are the key to our success."

Within European Imaging Group, CameraNU will continue its strong trajectory of capturing growth and will benefit from best practice sharing across EIG's market leading businesses Calumet Photographic and Wex Photo Video, both strong European players in the photo and video retail sector. Following a pan-European growth strategy, European Imaging Group together with AURELIUS' team of operational experts will support CameraNU in leveraging its significant potential as a multi-channel retailer and further enhance the company's operational processes.

ABOUT EUROPEAN IMAGING GROUP

European Imaging Group ("EIG") is the holding company for Europe's leading specialist photo & video omni-channel retailers including, Calumet Photographic and Wex Photo Video. The Group was formed in 2016 when Aurelius acquired Calumet Photographic and shortly thereafter Wex Photo Video. EIG has since grown organically and through M&A, generating revenues in excess of EUR 200m across the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS Group is a pan-European asset management group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm, Madrid, Amsterdam, Milan and Luxembourg.

Key investment platforms are its AURELIUS European Opportunities IV fund as well as listed AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA ("AEO"; ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), which acquire corporate carve-outs and companies with development potential in the mid-market (fund) and lower mid-market sector (AEO). The investment strategy's core element is operational support of its portfolio companies with a team of almost 100 in-house operating taskforce experts. AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aurelius-group.com

CONTACT

AURELIUS Group

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 (89) 544799 - 0

Fax: +49 (89) 544799 - 55

E-mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de