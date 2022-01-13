Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA

(AR4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AURELIUS' subsidiary Ideal Shopping Direct sells its Create and Craft business

01/13/2022 | 01:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
AURELIUS' subsidiary Ideal Shopping Direct sells its Create and Craft business

13.01.2022 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AURELIUS' subsidiary Ideal Shopping Direct sells its Create and Craft business

- AURELIUS' subsidiary Ideal Shopping Direct Limited has agreed the sale of its 'Create and Craft' business - a teleshopping channel for craft products

- The business broadcasts two TV channels and several streams and operates a webshop (www.createandcraft.com)

Munich, January 13, 2022 - Ideal Shopping Direct Limited ("Ideal"), a subsidiary of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), has agreed the sale of its Create and Craft business to Hochanda Global Limited, operating as "The Craft Store". The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

Ideal is a leading multi-channel home shopping provider in the United Kingdom. The company purchases, designs and sells lifestyle products, as well as craft supplies, to more than 600,000 customers via sales channels including teleshopping, online events and its webshops. Ideal Shopping Direct's best known brands, 'Ideal World' and 'Create and Craft,' distribute TV content across the United Kingdom.

The sale of 'Create and Craft' brings the two leading UK teleshopping channels for craft products together. In the coming weeks, Ideal Shopping Direct and Hochanda will co-operate to broadcast Create and Craft programming on its current TV channels. All products will continue to be available at www.createandcraft.com.

ENDS

ABOUT AURELIUS

AURELIUS Group is a pan-European asset management group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm, Madrid, Amsterdam, Milan and Luxembourg.

Key investment platforms are its AURELIUS European Opportunities IV fund as well as listed AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA ("AEO"; ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), which acquire corporate carve-outs and companies with development potential in the mid-market (fund) and lower mid-market sector (AEO). The investment strategy's core element is operational support of its portfolio companies with a team of almost 100 in-house operating taskforce experts. AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aurelius-group.com

CONTACT
AURELIUS Group
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (89) 544799 - 0
Fax: +49 (89) 544799 - 55
E-mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de


13.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55
E-mail: info@aureliusinvest.de
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de
ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8
WKN: A0JK2A
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1268094

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1268094  13.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1268094&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
01/12AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
01/12Aurelius Equity Unit To Buy Majority Stake In Dutch Camera Retailer
MT
01/12AURELIUS' subsidiary European Imaging Group acquires a majority stake in CameraNU.nl B...
EQ
01/11Aurelius Equity Opportunities Unit to Buy German Container Service Provider
MT
01/11AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : AURELIUS subsidiary Building Partners Group takes o..
EQ
01/10AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/03AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2021AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2021AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2021AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 194 M 3 653 M 3 653 M
Net income 2021 40,4 M 46,2 M 46,2 M
Net Debt 2021 248 M 283 M 283 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 4,27%
Capitalization 833 M 951 M 953 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 11 281
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 29,26 €
Average target price 47,37 €
Spread / Average Target 61,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk Markus Chairman-Executive Board
Matthias Täubl Chief Executive Officer
Richard Schulze-Muth Chief Financial Officer
Christian Dreyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gert Purkert Member-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA8.21%951
EQT AB (PUBL)-11.52%48 898
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-10.91%40 287
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-2.38%836
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST0.64%680
CAPMAN OYJ-0.16%542