AURELIUS' subsidiary Ideal Shopping Direct sells its Create and Craft business

13.01.2022 / 07:30

- AURELIUS' subsidiary Ideal Shopping Direct Limited has agreed the sale of its 'Create and Craft' business - a teleshopping channel for craft products

- The business broadcasts two TV channels and several streams and operates a webshop (www.createandcraft.com)

Munich, January 13, 2022 - Ideal Shopping Direct Limited ("Ideal"), a subsidiary of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), has agreed the sale of its Create and Craft business to Hochanda Global Limited, operating as "The Craft Store". The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

Ideal is a leading multi-channel home shopping provider in the United Kingdom. The company purchases, designs and sells lifestyle products, as well as craft supplies, to more than 600,000 customers via sales channels including teleshopping, online events and its webshops. Ideal Shopping Direct's best known brands, 'Ideal World' and 'Create and Craft,' distribute TV content across the United Kingdom.

The sale of 'Create and Craft' brings the two leading UK teleshopping channels for craft products together. In the coming weeks, Ideal Shopping Direct and Hochanda will co-operate to broadcast Create and Craft programming on its current TV channels. All products will continue to be available at www.createandcraft.com.

AURELIUS Group is a pan-European asset management group with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm, Madrid, Amsterdam, Milan and Luxembourg.

Key investment platforms are its AURELIUS European Opportunities IV fund as well as listed AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA ("AEO"; ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), which acquire corporate carve-outs and companies with development potential in the mid-market (fund) and lower mid-market sector (AEO). The investment strategy's core element is operational support of its portfolio companies with a team of almost 100 in-house operating taskforce experts. AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate opportunities and debt. With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aurelius-group.com

