CMS: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Purchase of own shares – 12. interim notification

In the period from September 12, 2022 up to and including September 16, 2022, a total of 31.400 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated June 23, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from September 12, 2022 up to and including September 16, 2022, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares

bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) September 12, 2022 6.100 22,82192 139.213,72 September 13, 2022 6.500 23,22513 150.963,36 September 14, 2022 6.500 22,53077 146.450,00 September 15, 2022 6.500 21,61538 140.500,00 September 16, 2022 5.800 21,13690 122.594,00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from July 01, 2022 up to and including September 16, 2022 amounts to 547.700 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:

https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2022/

