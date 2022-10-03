Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA

(AR4)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:38 2022-10-03 pm EDT
19.51 EUR   +2.28%
12:01pCms : AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/30Aurelius Technologies Books Profit in Fiscal Q2; To Pay Dividend
MT
09/29Aurelius Equity Opportunities : acquires three European paper mills from Sappi Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMS: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

10/03/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

03.10.2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Purchase of own shares – 14. interim notification

In the period from September 26, 2022 up to and including September 30, 2022, a total of 36.700 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated June 23, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from September 26, 2022 up to and including September 30, 2022, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought
back (number)		 Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)
September 26, 2022 7.000 19,84143 138.890,00
September 27, 2022 7.000 19,58000 137.060,00
September 28, 2022 7.500 18,54600 139.095,00
September 29, 2022 7.500 18,62200 139.665,00
September 30, 2022 7.700 18,78050 144.609,85

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from July 01, 2022 up to and including September 30, 2022 amounts to 618.100 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: 

https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2022/

Grünwald, October 03, 2022

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA
represented by the personally liable shareholder
AURELIUS Management SE
The Managing Directors


03.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1455729  03.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1455729&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
12:01pCms : AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/30Aurelius Technologies Books Profit in Fiscal Q2; To Pay Dividend
MT
09/29Aurelius Equity Opportunities : acquires three European paper mills from Sappi Limited
PU
09/26Cms : AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/19Cms : AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/15Borromin Capital Management GmbH and management of Aeorotec Europe GmbH acquired Aeorot..
CI
09/12Aurelius Equity Opportunities Se & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/05Aurelius Equity Opportunities Se & C : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/30Agfa-Gevaert To Sell Offset Solutions Unit For $92 Million
MT
08/30Aurelius Equity Opportunities : announces the acquisition of Agfa Offset Solutions from th..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 867 M 2 812 M 2 812 M
Net income 2022 54,0 M 52,9 M 52,9 M
Net Debt 2022 260 M 255 M 255 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,89x
Yield 2022 7,87%
Capitalization 517 M 507 M 507 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 11 057
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 19,07 €
Average target price 43,78 €
Spread / Average Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk Markus Chairman-Executive Board
Matthias Täubl Chief Executive Officer
Richard Schulze-Muth Chief Financial Officer
Christian Dreyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Forster Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-29.47%507
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-46.80%21 380
EQT AB (PUBL)-55.56%19 637
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-32.90%2 360
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-19.75%2 117
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-61.87%1 725