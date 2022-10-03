CMS: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Purchase of own shares – 14. interim notification

In the period from September 26, 2022 up to and including September 30, 2022, a total of 36.700 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated June 23, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from September 26, 2022 up to and including September 30, 2022, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought

back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) September 26, 2022 7.000 19,84143 138.890,00 September 27, 2022 7.000 19,58000 137.060,00 September 28, 2022 7.500 18,54600 139.095,00 September 29, 2022 7.500 18,62200 139.665,00 September 30, 2022 7.700 18,78050 144.609,85

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from July 01, 2022 up to and including September 30, 2022 amounts to 618.100 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:

https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2022/

Grünwald, October 03, 2022

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA

represented by the personally liable shareholder

AURELIUS Management SE

The Managing Directors