CMS: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Purchase of own shares – 20. interim notification

In the period from November 07, 2022 up to and including November 11, 2022, a total of 31.450 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated June 23, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from November 07, 2022 up to and including November 11, 2022, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought

back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) November 07, 2022 6.650 22,47594 149.465,00 November 08, 2022 6.000 22,41333 134.480,00 November 09, 2022 6.000 22,90000 137.400,00 November 10, 2022 8.000 22,44250 179.540,00 November 11, 2022 4.800 20,57328 98.751,76

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from July 01, 2022 up to and including November 11, 2022 amounts to 818.500 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:

https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2022/

Grünwald, November 15, 2022

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA

represented by the personally liable shareholder

AURELIUS Management SE

The Managing Directors