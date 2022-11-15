Advanced search
    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA

(AR4)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:58 2022-11-15 am EST
19.38 EUR   +0.13%
11/13Lufthansa in Talks to Divest Remaining Part of Airline Catering Business to Aurelius
MT
11/11Lufthansa In Talks To Sell Remaining Stake in Catering Unit
MT
11/10AURELIUS Equity Opportunities reports results for the first nine months of 2022
EQ
CMS: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

11/15/2022 | 01:50am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

15.11.2022 / 07:49 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Purchase of own shares – 20. interim notification

In the period from November 07, 2022 up to and including November 11, 2022, a total of 31.450 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated June 23, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from November 07, 2022 up to and including November 11, 2022, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought
back (number)		 Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)
November 07, 2022 6.650 22,47594 149.465,00
November 08, 2022 6.000 22,41333 134.480,00
November 09, 2022 6.000 22,90000 137.400,00
November 10, 2022 8.000 22,44250 179.540,00
November 11, 2022 4.800 20,57328 98.751,76

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from July 01, 2022 up to and including November 11, 2022 amounts to 818.500 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: 

https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2022/

Grünwald, November 15, 2022

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA
represented by the personally liable shareholder
AURELIUS Management SE
The Managing Directors


15.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1487695  15.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1487695&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 896 M 2 994 M 2 994 M
Net income 2022 64,9 M 67,0 M 67,0 M
Net Debt 2022 247 M 256 M 256 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,32x
Yield 2022 7,75%
Capitalization 522 M 539 M 539 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 10 340
Free-Float 90,0%
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 19,35 €
Average target price 40,72 €
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk Markus Chairman-Executive Board
Matthias Täubl Chief Executive Officer
Richard Schulze-Muth Chief Financial Officer
Christian Dreyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Forster Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-28.44%539
EQT AB (PUBL)-46.80%29 956
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-30.68%28 906
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-26.59%2 692
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-50.02%2 387
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-14.12%2 266