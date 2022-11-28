CMS: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Purchase of own shares – 22. interim notification

In the period from November 21, 2022 up to and including November 25, 2022, a total of 35.500 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated June 23, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from November 21, 2022 up to and including November 25, 2022, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought

back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) November 21, 2022 6.000 19,08333 114.500,00 November 22, 2022 6.000 19,08667 114.520,00 November 23, 2022 6.000 19,45000 116.700,00 November 24, 2022 9.000 20,26000 182.340,00 November 25, 2022 8.500 20,19136 171.626,60

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from July 01, 2022 up to and including November 25, 2022 amounts to 889.600 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:

https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2022/

Grünwald, November 28, 2022

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA

represented by the personally liable shareholder

AURELIUS Management SE

The Managing Directors