CMS: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Purchase of own shares – 23. interim notification

In the period from November 28, 2022 up to and including December 02, 2022, a total of 35.200 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated June 23, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from November 28, 2022 up to and including December 02, 2022, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought

back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) November 28, 2022 6.500 20,03000 130.195,00 November 29, 2022 7.000 19,60241 137.216,88 November 30, 2022 7.000 19,53857 136.770,00 December 01, 2022 7.000 19,85714 139.000,00 December 02, 2022 7.700 20,10364 154.798,00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from July 01, 2022 up to and including December 02, 2022 amounts to 924.800 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:

https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2022/

Grünwald, December 05, 2022

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA

represented by the personally liable shareholder

AURELIUS Management SE

The Managing Directors