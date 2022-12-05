Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA

(AR4)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:06 2022-12-05 am EST
20.03 EUR   -0.17%
12/02EU Commission OKs Sale of Sappi Group Units to Aurelius Investment
MT
11/29Bond Reporting 9m 2022 of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB
AQ
11/28Cms : AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMS: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

12/05/2022 | 05:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

05.12.2022 / 11:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Purchase of own shares – 23. interim notification

In the period from November 28, 2022 up to and including December 02, 2022, a total of 35.200 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated June 23, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from November 28, 2022 up to and including December 02, 2022, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought
back (number)		 Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)
November 28, 2022 6.500 20,03000 130.195,00
November 29, 2022 7.000 19,60241 137.216,88
November 30, 2022 7.000 19,53857 136.770,00
December 01, 2022 7.000 19,85714 139.000,00
December 02, 2022 7.700 20,10364 154.798,00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from July 01, 2022 up to and including December 02, 2022 amounts to 924.800 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: 

https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2022/

Grünwald, December 05, 2022

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA
represented by the personally liable shareholder
AURELIUS Management SE
The Managing Directors


05.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1505121  05.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1505121&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
12/02EU Commission OKs Sale of Sappi Group Units to Aurelius Investment
MT
11/29Bond Reporting 9m 2022 of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB
AQ
11/28Cms : AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/25Aurelius Equity Opportunities : subsidiary BMC Benelux acquires Vandevoorde Bouwmaterialen
PU
11/23AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB (publ) - Financial Calendar
AQ
11/21Cms : AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/15Cms : AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/13Lufthansa in Talks to Divest Remaining Part of Airline Catering Business to Aurelius
MT
11/11Lufthansa In Talks To Sell Remaining Stake in Catering Unit
MT
11/10AURELIUS Equity Opportunities reports results for the first nine months of 2022
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 896 M 3 037 M 3 037 M
Net income 2022 64,9 M 68,0 M 68,0 M
Net Debt 2022 247 M 259 M 259 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,63x
Yield 2022 7,48%
Capitalization 539 M 566 M 566 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 10 340
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 20,06 €
Average target price 40,65 €
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk Markus Chairman-Executive Board
Matthias Täubl Chief Executive Officer
Richard Schulze-Muth Chief Financial Officer
Christian Dreyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Forster Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-25.81%566
EQT AB (PUBL)-51.03%27 581
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-39.78%25 284
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-34.72%2 492
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-11.46%2 336
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-58.54%2 061