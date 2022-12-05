CMS: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Purchase of own shares – 23. interim notification
In the period from November 28, 2022 up to and including December 02, 2022, a total of 35.200 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated June 23, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from November 28, 2022 up to and including December 02, 2022, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:
|Date
|Total number of shares bought
back (number)
|Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
|Volume (EUR)
|November 28, 2022
|6.500
|20,03000
|130.195,00
|November 29, 2022
|7.000
|19,60241
|137.216,88
|November 30, 2022
|7.000
|19,53857
|136.770,00
|December 01, 2022
|7.000
|19,85714
|139.000,00
|December 02, 2022
|7.700
|20,10364
|154.798,00
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from July 01, 2022 up to and including December 02, 2022 amounts to 924.800 shares.
The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:
https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2022/
Grünwald, December 05, 2022
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA
represented by the personally liable shareholder
AURELIUS Management SE
The Managing Directors