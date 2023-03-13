CMS: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Purchase of own shares – 6. interim notification

In the period from March 06, 2023 up to and including March 10, 2023, a total of 30,400 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated January 23, 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from March 06, 2023 up to and including March 10, 2023, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought

back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) March 06, 2023 5.900 16,07513 94.843,28 March 07, 2023 7.500 16,34000 122.550,00 March 08, 2023 4.710 16,22268 76.408,80 March 09, 2023 4.000 16,22500 64.900,00 March 10, 2023 8.290 16,30965 135.207,00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from January 30, 2023 up to and including March 10, 2023 amounts to 217.000 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:

https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2023/

Grünwald, March 13, 2023

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA

represented by the personally liable shareholder

AURELIUS Management SE

The Managing Directors