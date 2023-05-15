CMS: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Purchase of own shares – 15. interim notification
In the period from May 08, 2023 up to and including May 12, 2023, a total of 30,000 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated January 23, 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from May 08, 2023 up to and including May 12, 2023, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:
|Date
|Total number of shares bought
back (number)
|Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
|Volume (EUR)
|May 08, 2023
|2.608
|16,69586
|43.542,80
|May 09, 2023
|7.392
|16,49854
|121.957,20
|May 10, 2023
|10.000
|16,60300
|166.030,00
|May 11, 2023
|7.000
|16,49923
|115.494,62
|May 12, 2023
|3.000
|16,80000
|50.400,00
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from January 30, 2023 up to and including May 12, 2023 amounts to 500.000 shares.
The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:
https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2023/
Grünwald, May 15, 2023
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA
represented by the personally liable shareholder
AURELIUS Management SE
The Managing Directors