CMS: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Purchase of own shares – 15. interim notification

In the period from May 08, 2023 up to and including May 12, 2023, a total of 30,000 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated January 23, 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from May 08, 2023 up to and including May 12, 2023, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought

back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) May 08, 2023 2.608 16,69586 43.542,80 May 09, 2023 7.392 16,49854 121.957,20 May 10, 2023 10.000 16,60300 166.030,00 May 11, 2023 7.000 16,49923 115.494,62 May 12, 2023 3.000 16,80000 50.400,00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from January 30, 2023 up to and including May 12, 2023 amounts to 500.000 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link:

https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2023/

Grünwald, May 15, 2023

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA

represented by the personally liable shareholder

AURELIUS Management SE

The Managing Directors