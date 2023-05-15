Advanced search
    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA

(AR4)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:30:00 2023-05-15 am EDT
16.92 EUR   +1.01%
07:21aCms : AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/11AURELIUS Equity Opportunities publishes financial results for the first quarter of 2023
EQ
05/11Aurelius Technologies to Buy Land in Kedah, Malaysia for About MYR14 Million
MT
CMS: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

05/15/2023 | 07:21am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

15.05.2023 / 13:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Purchase of own shares – 15. interim notification

In the period from May 08, 2023 up to and including May 12, 2023, a total of 30,000 shares were purchased under the share buyback program. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated January 23, 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased on a day-by-day basis in the period from May 08, 2023 up to and including May 12, 2023, average price, and volume in euros are as follows:

Date Total number of shares bought
back (number)		 Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)
May 08, 2023 2.608 16,69586 43.542,80
May 09, 2023 7.392 16,49854 121.957,20
May 10, 2023 10.000 16,60300 166.030,00
May 11, 2023 7.000 16,49923 115.494,62
May 12, 2023 3.000 16,80000 50.400,00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program in the period from January 30, 2023 up to and including May 12, 2023 amounts to 500.000 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Baader Bank AG exclusively via the stock market using the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: 

https://aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/investor-relations-en/share-buyback-2023/

Grünwald, May 15, 2023

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA
represented by the personally liable shareholder
AURELIUS Management SE
The Managing Directors


15.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1633311  15.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1633311&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
