    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA

(AR4)
Notice according to Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

11/17/2021 | 02:32am EST
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Notice according to Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

17.11.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice according to Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Grünwald, 17 November 2021 - The Managing Directors of AURELIUS Management SE (the "Managing Directors") as the general partner of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) (the "Company") resolved a share buyback program (the "Share Buyback Program 2021") for an amount of up to EUR 30 million (excluding acquisition expenses).

The Share Buyback Program 2021 is to be conducted under the authorization of the Company's annual general meeting of June 18, 2020, according to which the Company's own shares may be purchased for the purpose of retirement and to satisfy subscription rights or subscription obligations related to shares from convertible bonds. Within the Share Buyback Program 2021, it is planned to buy back up to 1,000,000 of the Company's shares, in the time from November 18,2021 to November 17, 2022. The Managing Directors have appropriated an amount of EUR 30 million as the largest possible total purchase price for the acquisition of shares of the Company (excluding acquisition expenses).

The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbour Rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated April 16, 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated March 8, 2016.

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Company's annual general meeting held on June 18, 2020, the purchase price per share (excluding acquisition expenses) may not exceed or fall short by more than 10 percent of the price of a share of the Company as determined on the trading date by the opening auction in Xetra trading. In addition, in accordance with Art. 3 (2) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated March 8, 2016, within the Share Buyback Program 2021, shares may not be acquired at a price that exceeds that of the most recent independently executed transaction or (if this should be higher) that exceeds that of the currently highest independent offer on the exchange on which the purchase is taking place.

The share buyback will be carried out under the authority and for account of the Company by a financial institution that will make its decisions regarding the timing of the acquisition of treasury shares independently and without the influence of the Company during the aforementioned period, in accordance with Art. 4 (2b) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016. Therefore, the Company will exert no influence on the decisions of the financial institution. Among other things, the financial institution has also undertaken to comply with the trading conditions defined under Art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated March 8, 2016 and the requirements established in the Share Buyback Program 2021.

The Share Buyback Program 2021 may be suspended and also resumed at any time where necessary and permitted under the law.

Information regarding the transactions related to the Share Buyback Program 2021 will be appropriately announced in a manner corresponding to the requirements set forth under Art. 2 (3) sentence 1 in conjunction with (2) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated March 8, 2016, on or before the end of the seventh trading day following the date on which such transactions are executed.

In addition, the Company will publish the announced transactions in the 'Investor Relations' section of its website (www.aureliusinvest.de) in accordance with Art. 2 (3) sentence 2 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated March 8, 2016, and ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for a minimum of five years from the date of each such publication.




Contact:
AURELIUS Group
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (89) 544799-0
Fax: +49 (89) 544799-55
E-Mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de

17.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55
E-mail: info@aureliusinvest.de
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de
ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8
WKN: A0JK2A
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1248229

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1248229  17.11.2021 

© EQS 2021
