Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA

(AR4)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:08:21 2023-01-26 am EST
15.26 EUR   +0.33%
10:46aNotice according to Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
EQ
01/24AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB (publ) - Financial Calendar 2023
AQ
01/23Aurelius Equity Opportunities Retires Treasury Shares From Buyback Programs
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notice according to Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

01/26/2023 | 10:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Notice according to Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

26.01.2023 / 16:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice according to Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Grünwald, 26 January 2023 - The Managing Directors of AURELIUS Management SE (the "Managing Directors") as the general partner of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) (the "Company") resolved a share buyback program (the "Share Buyback Program 2023") for an amount of up to EUR 30 million (excluding acquisition expenses).

The Share Buyback Program 2023 is to be conducted under the authorization of the Company’s annual general meeting of June 21, 2022. The shares acquired may be used for all purposes permitted under the authorization of the Company’s annual general meeting on June 21, 2022, in particular also for the retirement of the shares. Within the Share Buyback Program 2023, it is planned to buy back up to 1,500,000 of the Company’s shares, in the time from January  30, 2023 to January 29, 2024. The Managing Directors have appropriated an amount of EUR 30 million as the largest possible total purchase price for the acquisition of shares of the Company (excluding acquisition expenses).

The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbour Rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated April 16, 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated March 8, 2016.

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Company’s annual general meeting held on June 21, 2022, the purchase price per share (excluding acquisition expenses) may not exceed or fall short by more than 10 percent of the price of a share of the Company as determined on the trading date by the opening auction in Xetra trading. In addition, in accordance with Art. 3 (2) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated March 8, 2016, within the Share Buyback Program 2023, shares may not be acquired at a price that exceeds that of the most recent independently executed transaction or (if this should be higher) that exceeds that of the currently highest independent offer on the exchange on which the purchase is taking place.

The share buyback will be carried out under the authority and for account of the Company by a financial institution that will make its decisions regarding the timing of the acquisition of treasury shares independently and without the influence of the Company during the aforementioned period, in accordance with Art. 4 (2b) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016. Therefore, the Company will exert no influence on the decisions of the financial institution. Among other things, the financial institution has also undertaken to comply with the trading conditions defined under Art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated March 8, 2016 and the requirements established in the Share Buyback Program 2023.

The Share Buyback Program 2023 may be suspended and also resumed at any time where necessary and permitted under the law.

Information regarding the transactions related to the Share Buyback Program 2023 will be appropriately announced in a manner corresponding to the requirements set forth under Art. 2 (3) sentence 1 in conjunction with (2) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated March 8, 2016, on or before the end of the seventh trading day following the date on which such transactions are executed.

In addition, the Company will publish the announced transactions in the 'Investor Relations' section of its website (www.aureliusinvest.de) in accordance with Art. 2 (3) sentence 2 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated March 8, 2016, and ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for a minimum of five years from the date of each such publication.

CONTACT

AURELIUS Group
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (89) 544799 – 0
            +44 (0) 20 7440 0480
E-mail: investor@aurelius-group.com


26.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55
E-mail: info@aureliusinvest.de
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de
ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8
WKN: A0JK2A
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1544775

 
End of News EQS News Service

1544775  26.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1544775&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
10:46aNotice according to Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
EQ
01/24AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB (publ) - Financial Calendar 2023
AQ
01/23Aurelius Equity Opportunities Retires Treasury Shares From Buyback Programs
MT
01/23AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA resolves retirement of 1,500,000 treasury s..
EQ
01/23Aurelius Technologies Prices Private Placement Shares
MT
01/19Britain's Sainsbury's to lose 237 LloydsPharmacy counters
RE
01/19Aurelius unsettled - stabilization attempt after price slide
DP
01/16AURELIUS Equity Opportunities Mulls Listing Segment Change
MT
01/16AURELIUS Equity Opportunities to seek segment change
EQ
01/16AURELIUS Equity Opportunities AB's (publ) parent company files application for terminat..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 810 M 3 061 M 3 061 M
Net income 2022 53,7 M 58,5 M 58,5 M
Net Debt 2022 237 M 259 M 259 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,88x
Yield 2022 9,86%
Capitalization 407 M 444 M 444 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 10 340
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 15,21 €
Average target price 40,65 €
Spread / Average Target 167%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk Markus Chairman-Executive Board
Matthias Täubl Chief Executive Officer
Richard Schulze-Muth Chief Financial Officer
Christian Dreyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Forster Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-16.98%444
EQT AB (PUBL)5.21%26 889
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG5.90%24 516
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC23.50%2 394
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.3.34%2 336
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-2.96%2 300