Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2024) - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (NEX: AUL.H) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") announced today that Mr. Grant Hall has been appointed as a director.

Mr. Hall is currently President and CEO of Canada Energy Partners Inc. ("CEP"). CEP is a NEX company that is building a portfolio of low risk, validated hydrocarbon basins (onshore/offshore) assets, with the goal of creating value for shareholders. Mr. Hall is a former investment advisor and has been actively engaged in several public sector businesses, including mining, for over fifteen years. Aurelius looks forward to Mr. Hall's extensive experience in assisting Aurelius to resolve its current financial difficulties and to manage the difficult capital markets at this time for junior mineral exploration companies.

About Aurelius

As previously announced on April 25, 2023, Aurelius was not able to file their annual financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "2022 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements") for the financial year ended December 31, 2022. On May 8, 2023, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") suspended trading in the Company's securities as a result of a Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions. Aurelius was unable to complete a reinstatement to Exchange Tier 2 and was unable to meet Tier 2 Continued Listing Requirements by August 10, 2023. As a consequence, on November 29, 2023, the Company's listing was transferred the NEX. Trading in the Company's securities remains suspended.

Aurelius is a gold exploration company which holds the Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus East and West and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia. Aurelius also holds a gold project in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts; the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange - NEX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

