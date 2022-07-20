UK's JD Sports in talks to sell Footasylum to Aurelius Group - Sky News

Britain's competition regulator last year ordered JD Sports to sell Footasylum after its probe found that the combination could lead to a "worse deal" for consumers.
JD Sports, which sells brands such as Nike, Adidas and Puma in its physical and online stores, bought Footasylum in 2019 for 86 million pounds ($102.9 million) in its quest for dominance in the sportswear market.
Bury, UK-based JD Sports did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
($1 = 0.8360 pounds)
