  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Aurelius Minerals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUL   CA05156E4076

AURELIUS MINERALS INC.

(AUL)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:44 2022-07-20 pm EDT
0.0900 CAD    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK's JD Sports in talks to sell Footasylum to Aurelius Group - Sky News

07/20/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
(Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion Plc, Britain's largest sportswear retailer, was in exclusive talks to sell Footasylum to German asset management firm Aurelius Group, a Sky News reporter said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Britain's competition regulator last year ordered JD Sports to sell Footasylum after its probe found that the combination could lead to a "worse deal" for consumers.

JD Sports, which sells brands such as Nike, Adidas and Puma in its physical and online stores, bought Footasylum in 2019 for 86 million pounds ($102.9 million) in its quest for dominance in the sportswear market.

Bury, UK-based JD Sports did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 0.8360 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -1.15% 173.9 Delayed Quote.-30.52%
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA 3.54% 22.2 Delayed Quote.-20.71%
AURELIUS MINERALS INC. 0.00% 0.09 Delayed Quote.-62.50%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC 1.67% 139.8 Delayed Quote.-36.87%
NIKE, INC. 1.15% 110.36 Delayed Quote.-34.49%
PUMA SE 0.80% 68.1 Delayed Quote.-37.15%
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -8,08 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,83 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,03x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,13 M 3,20 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark N. J. Ashcroft President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Germaine M. Coombs Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Gilles J. Arseneau Chairman
Michael H. Gunning Independent Director
Garett MacDonald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURELIUS MINERALS INC.-62.50%3
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%45 337
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-34.29%41 304
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-20.47%37 943
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-1.55%16 252
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-7.84%7 992