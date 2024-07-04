AURES Technologies is specialized in the IT construction of complete hardware solutions for the POS (point of sale and service, retail, hotel and catering, etc.) and KIOSK (interactive kiosk universe and integration business) sectors. The group's activity is organized around 2 families of products and services: - point-of-sale terminals and IT systems: ticket printers, cash drawers, screens, barcode scanners, etc. intended in particular for retail, supermarkets, hotels and restaurants. In addition, the group offers installation, calibration and maintenance services for touch screen panels; - equipment for kiosks, vending machines and access control systems: industrial PCs, printers, keyboards, bank card readers, badges, etc. AURES Technologies has a worldwide presence, with headquarters in France, subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and the United States, and a network of partners, distributors and resellers in more than 60 other countries.

Sector Office Equipment