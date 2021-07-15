Auri Inc., prepares to become a Fully Reporting Filer

Dallas, Texas, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auri Inc. (OTC Pink: AURI) (“AURI”) (the “Company”) announces the following Shareholder Updates:

The management signed a contract with Consultia Inc., a firm based in Florida. Consultia Group’s focus is to update and file audited financials, and once approved Auri Inc., would move from an “alternative filer” to a “fully reporting filer”.

The purpose of Advancing Auri Inc., to the next tier of trading on OTC Markets, is to achieve a better position on OTC Markets while providing its shareholders greater transparency, with a final goal to apply for NASDAQ.

“The Consultia group has assembled a very strong and competent team of Lawyers, CPA’s, consultants and PCAOB auditors. We had contracted with them for other projects involved with a “fully reporting filer” company, and they performed with a high degree of competence and professionalism. I have tremendous confidence that Auri Inc., will move up several tiers, and finally file for trading on NASDAQ. This move helps the management move forward with several acquisitions, and strategic business deals that could only be accomplished by a “fully reporting company”. The flexibility and standing that a “fully reporting companies” enjoy is extremely important if Auri Inc., is to achieve our goals, especially with audits and S1 filings with the SEC for NFT’s and crypto registration.” Explained Edward Vakser, Chairman/corporate secretary.

The company filed its recent Disclosures with OTC Markets. OTC Markets upgraded the company to a “Current Status Filer”.

The management assembled a group of consultants and services providers, including a PCAOB auditing firm, to file and become a “fully reporting filer”.

“This initiative to upgrade to the next level, OTCBB and/or OTCQX, moves the company and its business focus closer to achieve its ultimate trading goal, move the trading to NSDAQ. The company has been able to “check” all needed points to accomplish such a goal, including trading liquidity, and well above a $ .02 cent range in PPS. (i.e., well over $ .03 cents and with a top trading day at over $25 Million Dollars in day’s trading).” Explained Edward Vakser, Chairman.

The company signed a strategic deal with several service providers to upgrade all its marketing and social media platform for the purpose to establish a universal public awareness. The new software upgrade project also includes new Au coins and tokens to establish the company’s own cryptocurrency and NFT trades.

These developments can truly reflect our slogan: “At AURI, we’re as good as Gold!” (Au).

CONTACT: Auri Inc., Edward Vakser ev24903@gmail.com 214-418-6940

Auri Inc. Jperley@evapinc.com (214) 897-7218

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.