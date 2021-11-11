Q3 Disclosures 11/11/2021 | 03:07pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines AURI INC 1712 Pioneer Ave Cheyenne, WY 82001 ______________________________ 214-897-7218 www.Evapinc.com jperley@evapinc.com 3140 QUARTERLY REPORT Q3 For the Period Ending: September 30, 2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,423,083,157 As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,423,083,157 As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,423,083,157 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule

13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities and the dates of the name changes. AURI INC. Wellstone Filters, Inc. Wellstone Filter Sciences, Inc. 9/30/2009 Auri, Inc. 04/14/2011 Date and state (or jurisdiction) of incorporation (also describe any changes to incorporation since inception, if applicable) Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): Auri Inc. Status: Active Sub Status: Current Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 1712 Pioneer Ave. Cheyenne, WY 82001 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☐ 919 W. 29th ST Cheyenne, WY 82001 Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ 2) Security Information Trading symbol: AURI Exact title and class of securities outstanding: COMMON STOCK CUSIP: 051549103 Par or stated value: 0.001 Total shares authorized: 3,000,000,000 as of date: 09/30/2021 Total shares outstanding: 1,423,083,157 as of date: 09/30/2021 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 383,946,700 as of date: 01/30/2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 190 as of date: 09/30/2021 2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. Transfer Agent Name: CORPORATE STOCK TRANSFER Address: 3200 Cherry Creek Drive South Suite 430 Denver, CO 80209 Phone: 303-282-4800 Email: cdalton@corporatestock.com Website: www.corporatestock.com Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Opening Balance Date 12/31/2018Common: 1,003,946,700 Preferred: Date of Transactio Number of Class of Value of shares Were the Individual/ Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction n type (e.g. Shares Issued Securities issued ($/per shares Entity Shares issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or new (or cancelled) share) at issued at were issued to cash or debt as of this Registration issuance, Issuance a (entities must conversion) filing. Type. cancellatio discount have -OR- n, shares to market individual with Nature of returned to price at voting / Services treasury) the time investment Provided of control issuance disclosed). ? (Yes/No) 11/01/2020 New 200,000,000 Common 200,000.00 no Legacy Art serivces Unrestrict Issuance Group, LLC provided ed 3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. (Edward Vakser) 11/01/2020 New 200,000,000 Common 200,000.00 no NGR Inc. services Unrestrict Issuance (Edward provided ed Vakser) 11/01/2020 New 19,136,457 Common 19,136.46 no Edward Deferred Unrestrict Issuance Vakser Salary ed Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: Ending Balance Ending Balance: Date 3/31/2021 Common: 1,423,083,157 Preferred: . B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.. Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐ Date of Outstanding Principal Interest Maturity Conversion Terms (e.g. Name of Noteholder Reason for Note Balance ($) Amount Accrued Date pricing mechanism for (entities must have Issuance (e.g. Issuance at ($) determining conversion of individual with voting Loan, Services, Issuance instrument to shares) / investment control etc.) ($) disclosed). Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: Financial Statements A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with: ☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual) 4 : Name: Jason Perley Title: CEO Relationship to Issuer: CEO Consolidated Financial Statements AURI, Inc. OTCPK: AURI Quarterly Report For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) This is an excerpt of the original content. Consolidated Financial Statements AURI, Inc. OTCPK: AURI Quarterly Report For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited)

Auri Inc. published this content on 11 November 2021

