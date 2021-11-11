Log in
    AURI   US0515491035

AURI, INC.

(AURI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 11/11 01:53:42 pm
0.0036 USD   +2.86%
Q3 Disclosures
PU
Auri Inc., prepares to become a Fully Reporting Filer
GL
Auri Inc., Prepares to Become A Fully Reporting Filer
CI
Q3 Disclosures

11/11/2021 | 03:07pm EST
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

AURI INC

1712 Pioneer Ave

Cheyenne, WY 82001

______________________________

214-897-7218

www.Evapinc.com

jperley@evapinc.com

3140

QUARTERLY REPORT Q3

For the Period Ending: September 30, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

1,423,083,157

As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

1,423,083,157

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

1,423,083,157

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of

1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule
    13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
  1. Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities and the dates of the name changes.

AURI INC.

Wellstone Filters, Inc.

Wellstone Filter Sciences, Inc. 9/30/2009

Auri, Inc. 04/14/2011

Date and state (or jurisdiction) of incorporation (also describe any changes to incorporation since inception, if applicable) Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Auri Inc.

Status: Active

Sub Status: Current

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

1712 Pioneer Ave. Cheyenne, WY 82001

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

919 W. 29th ST Cheyenne, WY 82001

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

AURI

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

COMMON STOCK

CUSIP:

051549103

Par or stated value:

0.001

Total shares authorized:

3,000,000,000 as of date: 09/30/2021

Total shares outstanding:

1,423,083,157 as of date: 09/30/2021

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

383,946,700

as of date: 01/30/2021

Total number of shareholders of record:

190

as of date: 09/30/2021

2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

Transfer Agent

Name:

CORPORATE STOCK TRANSFER

Address: 3200 Cherry Creek Drive South Suite 430

Denver, CO 80209

Phone: 303-282-4800

Email:

cdalton@corporatestock.com

Website: www.corporatestock.com

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most

Recent Fiscal Year End:

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

Date 12/31/2018Common: 1,003,946,700

Preferred:

Date of

Transactio

Number of

Class of

Value of shares

Were the

Individual/

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

n type (e.g.

Shares Issued

Securities

issued ($/per

shares

Entity Shares

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

new

(or cancelled)

share) at

issued at

were issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

issuance,

Issuance

a

(entities must

conversion)

filing.

Type.

cancellatio

discount

have

-OR-

n, shares

to market

individual with

Nature of

returned to

price at

voting /

Services

treasury)

the time

investment

Provided

of

control

issuance

disclosed).

?

(Yes/No)

11/01/2020

New

200,000,000

Common

200,000.00

no

Legacy Art

serivces

Unrestrict

Issuance

Group, LLC

provided

ed

3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

(Edward

Vakser)

11/01/2020

New

200,000,000

Common

200,000.00

no

NGR Inc.

services

Unrestrict

Issuance

(Edward

provided

ed

Vakser)

11/01/2020

New

19,136,457

Common

19,136.46

no

Edward

Deferred

Unrestrict

Issuance

Vakser

Salary

ed

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:

Ending Balance

Ending Balance:

Date 3/31/2021

Common: 1,423,083,157

Preferred:

.

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities..

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms (e.g.

Name of Noteholder

Reason for

Note

Balance ($)

Amount

Accrued

Date

pricing mechanism for

(entities must have

Issuance (e.g.

Issuance

at

($)

determining conversion of

individual with voting

Loan, Services,

Issuance

instrument to shares)

/ investment control

etc.)

($)

disclosed).

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

  1. Financial Statements

A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

  1. U.S. GAAP IFRS

  2. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:

Name: Jason Perley

Title: CEO

Relationship to Issuer: CEO

Consolidated Financial Statements

AURI, Inc.

OTCPK: AURI

Quarterly Report

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

(Unaudited)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Auri Inc. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 20:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
