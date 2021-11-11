Q3 Disclosures

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
AURI INC
1712 Pioneer Ave
Cheyenne, WY 82001
______________________________
214-897-7218
www.Evapinc.com
jperley@evapinc.com
3140
QUARTERLY REPORT Q3
For the Period Ending: September 30, 2021
(the "Reporting Period")
As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
1,423,083,157
As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
1,423,083,157
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
1,423,083,157
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of
1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
-
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule
13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
-
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
-
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
-
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
-
Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities and the dates of the name changes.
AURI INC.
Wellstone Filters, Inc.
Wellstone Filter Sciences, Inc. 9/30/2009
Auri, Inc. 04/14/2011
Date and state (or jurisdiction) of incorporation (also describe any changes to incorporation since inception, if applicable) Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
Auri Inc.
Status: Active
Sub Status: Current
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
None
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
1712 Pioneer Ave. Cheyenne, WY 82001
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☐
919 W. 29th ST Cheyenne, WY 82001
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
|
Yes: ☐
|
No: ☒
|
|
|
2)
|
Security Information
|
|
|
Trading symbol:
|
AURI
|
|
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
|
COMMON STOCK
|
CUSIP:
|
|
051549103
|
|
Par or stated value:
|
0.001
|
|
Total shares authorized:
|
3,000,000,000 as of date: 09/30/2021
|
Total shares outstanding:
|
1,423,083,157 as of date: 09/30/2021
|
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
|
383,946,700
|
as of date: 01/30/2021
|
Total number of shareholders of record:
|
190
|
as of date: 09/30/2021
2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
|
Transfer Agent
|
|
Name:
|
CORPORATE STOCK TRANSFER
|
|
Address: 3200 Cherry Creek Drive South Suite 430
|
|
|
Denver, CO 80209
|
|
Phone: 303-282-4800
|
|
Email:
|
cdalton@corporatestock.com
|
|
Website: www.corporatestock.com
|
|
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
|
No: ☐
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
None
-
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
|
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recent Fiscal Year End:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
|
|
|
|
|
Opening Balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date 12/31/2018Common: 1,003,946,700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of
|
Transactio
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
Class of
|
Value of shares
|
|
Were the
|
|
Individual/
|
|
Reason for share
|
Restricted or
|
|
Exemption
|
Transaction
|
n type (e.g.
|
|
Shares Issued
|
|
|
Securities
|
issued ($/per
|
|
shares
|
|
Entity Shares
|
|
issuance (e.g. for
|
Unrestricted
|
|
or
|
|
new
|
|
(or cancelled)
|
|
|
|
share) at
|
|
issued at
|
|
were issued to
|
|
cash or debt
|
as of this
|
|
Registration
|
|
issuance,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance
|
|
a
|
|
(entities must
|
|
conversion)
|
filing.
|
|
Type.
|
|
cancellatio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
discount
|
|
have
|
|
-OR-
|
|
|
|
|
|
n, shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to market
|
|
individual with
|
|
Nature of
|
|
|
|
|
|
returned to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
price at
|
|
voting /
|
|
Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
treasury)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the time
|
|
investment
|
|
Provided
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of
|
|
control
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuance
|
|
disclosed).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Yes/No)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11/01/2020
|
New
|
|
200,000,000
|
|
|
Common
|
200,000.00
|
|
no
|
|
Legacy Art
|
|
serivces
|
|
Unrestrict
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group, LLC
|
|
provided
|
ed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Edward
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vakser)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11/01/2020
|
|
New
|
|
200,000,000
|
|
|
Common
|
200,000.00
|
|
no
|
|
NGR Inc.
|
|
services
|
|
Unrestrict
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Edward
|
|
provided
|
|
ed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vakser)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11/01/2020
|
|
New
|
|
19,136,457
|
|
|
Common
|
19,136.46
|
|
no
|
|
Edward
|
|
Deferred
|
|
Unrestrict
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vakser
|
|
Salary
|
|
ed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending Balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending Balance:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date 3/31/2021
|
Common: 1,423,083,157
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
.
B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities..
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐
|
|
Date of
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
Principal
|
|
Interest
|
|
Maturity
|
|
Conversion Terms (e.g.
|
|
Name of Noteholder
|
|
Reason for
|
|
Note
|
|
Balance ($)
|
|
Amount
|
|
Accrued
|
|
Date
|
|
pricing mechanism for
|
|
(entities must have
|
|
Issuance (e.g.
|
|
Issuance
|
|
|
|
|
at
|
|
($)
|
|
|
|
|
|
determining conversion of
|
|
individual with voting
|
|
Loan, Services,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument to shares)
|
|
/ investment control
|
|
etc.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
disclosed).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
-
Financial Statements
A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:
-
☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS
-
The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:
Name: Jason Perley
Title: CEO
Relationship to Issuer: CEO
Consolidated Financial Statements
AURI, Inc.
OTCPK: AURI
Quarterly Report
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
2021
(Unaudited)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
