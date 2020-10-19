19.10.2020: Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 9m 2020 operational update  Read more

Log in
19.10.2020: Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 9m 2020 operational update

10/19/2020 | 11:55am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Stockholm, October 19, 2020

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 9m 2020 operational update

Highlights:

  • 9m 2020 total gold production amounted to 755 kg (24,285 oz), compared to 481 kg (15,467 oz) in 9m 2019, an increase of 57%, or 274 kg (8,818 oz). Hard rock gold production at Tardan increased from 430 kg (13,812 oz) in 9m 2019 to 750 kg (24,112 oz) in 9m 2020, or by 75%;
  • 9m 2020 gold sales amounted to 757 kg (24,322 oz), compared to 426 kg (13,696 oz) in 9m 2019, an increase of 331 kg (10,642 oz), or 78%;
  • Volume of ore processed through the newly built CIL plant amounted to 291 thousand tonnes with an average grade of 2.77 g/t (total gold in processed ore - 806 kg);
  • The CIL plant was operating at projected throughput per working hour (>50 t/hour) and higher recovery rate (92.9%);
  • Heap leach operations were discontinued at the end of December, 2019;
  • Ore mined amounted to 274 thousand tonnes (18% less than in the same period of the previous year). Stripping volume in 9m 2020 was 684 thousand m3 (12% less than in 9m 2019);
  • The average grade in ore mined in 9m 2020 was 2.47 g/t, as compared to 2.38 g/t in 9m 2019, an increase of 4%;
  • Gold production at Solcocon amounted to 5 kg, as compared to 51 kg in the same period of the previous year. It is expected to produce 10-12 kg at Solcocon this year. The reduction in production is due to the late start of mining operations because of the corona virus.

Production

Production unit

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Change

9m 2020

9m 2019

Change

kg

oz

kg

oz

kg

oz

%

kg

oz

kg

oz

kg

oz

%

Hard rock

Tardan (heap leach)

0

0

202

6,504

(202)

(6,504)

(100%)

0

0

430

13,812

(430)

(13,812)

(100%)

Tardan (CIL)

229

7,363

0

0

229

7,363

0%

750

24,112

0

0

750

24,112

0%

Alluvial

Solcocon

5

172

24

775

(19)

(602)

(78%)

5

172

51

1,655

(46)

(1,482)

(90%)

Total gold produced

234

7,535

226

7,279

8

256

4%

755

24,285

481

15,467

274

8,818

57%

Tardan

Unit

Q3 2020

Q3 2020

Change

9m 2020

9m 2019

Change

Mining

Waste stripping

000 m3

255

261

(6)

(2%)

684

776

(92)

(12%)

Ore mined

000 tonnes

122

143

(21)

(15%)

274

333

(59)

(18%)

Gold in Ore

kg

304

304

1

0%

676

793

(116)

(15%)

Average grade

g/t

2.49

2.12

0.37

17%

2.47

2.38

0.09

4%

Heap leach

Ore stacking

000 tonnes

0

134

(134)

(100%)

0

307

(307)

(100%)

Grade

g/t

0.00

1.97

(1.97)

(100%)

0.00

2.11

(2.11)

(100%)

Gold in ore stacked

kg

0

263

(263)

(100%)

0

648

(648)

(100%)

Gold produced HL

kg

0

202

(202)

(100%)

0

430

(430)

(100%)

CIL

Ore processing

000 tonnes

95

0

95

0%

291

0

291

0%

Grade

g/t

2.58

0.00

2.58

0%

2.77

0.00

2.77

0%

Gold in ore processing

kg

245

0

245

0%

806

0

806

0%

Gold produced CIL

kg

229

0

229

0%

750

0

750

0%

Gold produced total

kg

229

202

27

13%

750

430

320

75%

Warehouse on Seprember 30

Ore

000 tonnes

91

29

62

217%

91

29

62

217%

Grade

g/t

2.02

5.31

(3.29)

(62%)

2.02

5.31

(3.29)

(62%)

For more information please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining

AB Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mailCA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17.45 CET on October 19th , 2020.

Cautionary Statement: Statements and assumptions made in this report with respect to Auriant Mining AB's ("AUR") current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where AUR operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) AUR's continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) exchange rates, particularly between the Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any gold production and exploration company at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this report. AUR assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts. This press release shall not, directly or indirectly, be released, published or distributed in or to the United States, Australia Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action as a whole or in part is subject to legal restrictions. Nothing in this press release should be considered as an offer to invest or otherwise trade in shares of Auriant Mining AB (publ). The proposed issue will not be directed at residents or those living in the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action would require further prospectus, other offering documentation, registration or other measures beyond those required by Swedish law. No securities will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, a similar law in any state in the United States, or under any provincial law in Canada, nor under the applicable law of another country.



Disclaimer

Auriant Mining AB published this content on 19 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2020 15:54:02 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 501 M 56,9 M 56,9 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 511 M 58,1 M 58,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 562 M 63,6 M 63,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,14x
EV / Sales 2021 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 541
Free-Float 99,0%
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 5,70 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Danilo Lange Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Gilbert Greenall Daresbury Non-Executive Chairman
Marina Makarova Treasurer & Finance Director
Vladimir Vorushkin Chief Financial Officer
Preston Haskell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURIANT MINING AB (PUBL)75.38%64
NEWMONT CORPORATION44.23%50 379
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION50.66%49 009
POLYUS144.40%30 162
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.70.21%22 366
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED31.98%19 655
