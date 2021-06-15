15.06.2021: Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces further improvement of its financing terms with VTB  Read more

Log in
    AUR   SE0001337213

AURIANT MINING AB (PUBL)

(AUR)
  Report
15.06.2021: Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces further improvement of its financing terms with VTB

06/15/2021 | 06:34am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Stockholm, June 15, 2021

Auriant Mining AB (publ.)

announces further improvement of its financing terms

with VTB

The Board of Directors of Auriant Mining AB (publ.) (the "Company") announces that the Company has successfully negotiated further improvements to the terms of its loan facility with VTB.

Reflecting the Company's good performance in 2020 and early 2021, VTB has agreed to reduce the interest rate to 3 months LIBOR plus 3.7%. This represents a saving of 100bps. The reduction comes with no breakage fee.

Also, the cancellation of a compulsory "cash sweep" clause in the loan agreement will result in a stronger liquidity position and pave the way for sustainable growth of the Company's resource base and production.

Danilo Lange, Chief Executive Officer of Auriant Mining said:

"VTB is an important strategic partner of Auriant and has been a big supporter of the Company's development to date. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with VTB in the future."

For more information please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12.30 CET on June 15th, 2021.

Cautionary Statement: Statements and assumptions made in this report with respect to Auriant Mining AB's ("AUR") current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where AUR operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) AUR's continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) exchange rates, particularly between the Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any gold production and exploration company at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this report. AUR assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts. This press release shall not, directly or indirectly, be released, published or distributed in or to the United States, Australia Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action as a whole or in part is subject to legal restrictions. Nothing in this press release should be considered as an offer to invest or otherwise trade in shares of Auriant Mining AB (publ). The proposed issue will not be directed at residents or those living in the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action would require further prospectus, other offering documentation, registration or other measures beyond those required by Swedish law. No securities will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, a similar law in any state in the United States, or under any provincial law in Canada, nor under the applicable law of another country.

Disclaimer

Auriant Mining AB published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 10:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
