21.01.2022: Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 12m 2021 operational update  Read more

Overall, the 2021 Production was in line with the company's forecast.

The average grade in 12m 2021 was 2.32 g/t, compared to 2.42 g/t in 12m 2020, a decrease of 4%. The mined average grade is in line with the Mineplan;

458,500 tonnes of ore were mined in 12m 2021, compared to 387,200 tonnes in 12m 2020, an increase of 71,300 tonnes or 18%. Stripping volume in 12m 2021 was 1.86 million m3 (+956,900 m3, or 106% more than in the 12m of 2020);

In 12m of 2021, the CIL plant operated for 8,004 hours at an increased throughput rate of 53.5 tonnes per working hour (>50 t/hour) and at the targeted recovery rate of 91.2%;

428,300 tonnes of ore were processed with an average grade of 2.30 g/t;

12m 2021, total gold sales were 818.5 kg (26,316 oz), compared to 946.4 kg (30,428 oz) in 12m 2020, a decrease of 127.9 kg (4,112 oz), or 14%;

compared to 12.0 kg (386 oz) in 2020, an increase of 46%, or 5,5 kg (178 oz);

compared to 964.7 kg (31,014 oz) in 12m 2020, a decrease of 6%, or 53.9 kg (1,731 oz), but in line with the 2021 production plan;

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets,

including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com.

