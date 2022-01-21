Log in
    AUR   SE0001337213

AURIANT MINING AB (PUBL)

(AUR)
21.01.2022: Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 12m 2021 operational update  Read more

01/21/2022 | 05:32am EST
PRESS RELEASE

Stockholm, January 21, 2022

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 12m 2021 operational update

Highlights:

  • In 12m 2021, total gold production amounted to 910.8 kg (29,283 oz), compared to 964.7 kg (31,014 oz) in 12m 2020, a decrease of 6%, or 53.9 kg (1,731 oz), but in line with the 2021 production plan;
  • Hard rock gold production was 893.3 kg (28,720 oz), compared to 952.7 kg (30,629 oz) in 12m 2020, a decrease of 6%, or 59.4 kg (1,909 oz);
  • Alluvial gold production amounted to 17.5 kg (563 oz), compared to 12.0 kg (386 oz) in 2020, an increase of 46%, or 5,5 kg (178 oz);
  • 12m 2021, total gold sales were 818.5 kg (26,316 oz), compared to 946.4 kg (30,428 oz) in 12m 2020, a decrease of 127.9 kg (4,112 oz), or 14%;
  • 428,300 tonnes of ore were processed with an average grade of 2.30 g/t;
  • In 12m of 2021, the CIL plant operated for 8,004 hours at an increased throughput rate of 53.5 tonnes per working hour (>50 t/hour) and at the targeted recovery rate of 91.2%;
  • 458,500 tonnes of ore were mined in 12m 2021, compared to 387,200 tonnes in 12m 2020, an increase of 71,300 tonnes or 18%. Stripping volume in 12m 2021 was 1.86 million m3 (+956,900 m3, or 106% more than in the 12m of 2020);
  • The average grade in 12m 2021 was 2.32 g/t, compared to 2.42 g/t in 12m 2020, a decrease of 4%. The mined average grade is in line with the Mineplan;
  • Overall, the 2021 Production was in line with the company's forecast.

Total Gold Production

Production unit

12m 2021

12m 2020

Change

kg

oz

kg

oz

kg

oz

%

Hard rock

Tardan (CIL)

893.3

28,720

952.7

30,629

-59.4

-1,909

-6%

Alluvial

Staroverinskaya

17.5

563

12.0

386

5.5

178

46%

Total gold produced

910.8

29,283

964.7

31,014

-53.9

-1,731

-6%

Hard Rock Gold Production

Unit

12m 2021

12m 2020

Change

Mining

Waste stripping

000 m3

1,859.3

902.4

956.9

106%

Ore mined

000 tonnes

458.5

387.2

71.3

18%

Gold in Ore

kg

1065.7

937.0

128.7

14%

Average grade

g/t

2.32

2.42

-0.10

-4%

CIL

Ore processing

000 tonnes

428.3

393.5

34.8

9%

Grade

g/t

2.30

2.66

-0.36

-14%

Gold in ore processing

kg

983.9

1,045.2

-61.3

-6%

Gold produced CIL

kg

893.3

953.0

-59.7

-6%

Opening WIP (gold)

kg

1.2

Closing WIP (gold)

kg

5.2

Recovery

%

91.2%

91.2%

0.0%

0.0%

Warehouse on Dec 31

Ore

000 tonnes

131.6

101.0

30.6

30%

Grade

g/t

2.19

2.03

0.16

8%

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining

AB Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets,

including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 000 50, e-mail CA@gwkapital.se or visit www.gwkapital.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11.20 CET on January 21st, 2022.

Disclaimer

Auriant Mining AB published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 10:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
