Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Auriant Mining AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUR   SE0001337213

AURIANT MINING AB (PUBL)

(AUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

22.11.2021: Auriant Mining Q3 2021 Interim Report and Online Conference, November 29th 2021  Read more

11/22/2021 | 02:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Stockholm, November 22, 2021

Auriant Mining Q3 2021 Interim Report and Online

Conference, November 29th 2021

Auriant Mining AB is pleased to announce that the Company's Q3 2021 interim report will be published on Monday, November 29th.

This will be followed by a ZOOM Conference for analysts and investors with Danilo Lange (CEO), Vladimir Vorushkin (CFO) and Petr Kustikov (COO), who will be presenting Auriant Mining's Q3 2021 results as well as hosting a Q&A session.

The event will begin at 13:00 CET (13:00 Stockholm, 15:00 Moscow, 12:00 London).

To participate in a ZOOM Conference on Monday, November 29th, please send to our email conf@auriant.comthe following information: email, name, Company name. We will send the conference ID and passcode by email.

If you have any questions, you can send them to our email: conf@auriant.com.

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

e-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 000 50, e-mail CA@gwkapital.se or visit www.gwkapital.se.

Disclaimer

Auriant Mining AB published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 07:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AURIANT MINING AB (PUBL)
02:34a22.11.2021 : Auriant Mining Q3 2021 Interim Report and Online Conference, November 29th 20..
PU
02:17aAuriant Mining Q3 2021 Interim Report and Online Conference, November 29th 2021
AQ
11/15LLC “Tardan Gold” required to make an additional waste disposal payment for..
AQ
10/1313.10.2021 : Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 9m 2021 operational update  Read more
PU
10/13AURIANT MINING AB : (publ.) publishes 9m 2021 operational update
AQ
10/13Auriant Mining AB Announces Production Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months of..
CI
10/13AURIANT MINING : A bright future
AQ
10/13Auriant Mining Reports Production Results for the First Half of 2021
CI
09/2727.09.2021 : Auriant Mining AB (publ.) changes Certified Adviser to G&W Fondkommission   R..
PU
09/27AURIANT MINING AB : (publ.) changes Certified Adviser to G&W Fondkommission
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 442 M 49,4 M 49,4 M
Net income 2021 87,0 M 9,71 M 9,71 M
Net Debt 2021 559 M 62,4 M 62,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 364 M 40,8 M 40,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 572
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart AURIANT MINING AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Auriant Mining AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,69 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Danilo Lange Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marina Makarova Treasurer & Finance Director
Vladimir Vorushkin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Gilbert Greenall Daresbury Non-Executive Chairman
Petr Kustikov Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURIANT MINING AB (PUBL)-35.35%41
NEWMONT CORPORATION-5.58%45 095
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-11.66%36 081
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS3.83%29 056
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.14%19 929
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-3.65%14 698