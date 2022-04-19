Log in
    AUR   SE0001337213

AURIANT MINING AB (PUBL)

(AUR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  04/19 09:58:37 am BST
1.885 SEK    0.00%
Auriant Mining AB (publ.) Annual Report for 2021

04/19/2022 | 10:38am BST
The annual report can be downloaded from the Company’s website:

http://www.auriant.com/eng/reports-and-releases/2021

The printed version of the Annual Report can be ordered by mail, Auriant Mining AB, Box 55696 102 15 Stockholm; telephone +46 707 277 097 or by e-mail: ir@auriant.com.

For more information please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB
Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com
www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 000 50, e-mail CA@gwkapital.se or visit www.gwkapital.se.

Cautionary Statement: Statements and assumptions made in this report with respect to Auriant Mining AB’s (“AUR”) current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where AUR operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) AUR’s continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) exchange rates, particularly between the Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any gold production and exploration company at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this report. AUR assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts. This press release shall not, directly or indirectly, be released, published or distributed in or to the United States, Australia Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action as a whole or in part is subject to legal restrictions. Nothing in this press release should be considered as an offer to invest or otherwise trade in shares of Auriant Mining AB (publ). The proposed issue will not be directed at residents or those living in the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action would require further prospectus, other offering documentation, registration or other measures beyond those required by Swedish law. No securities will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, a similar law in any state in the United States, or under any provincial law in Canada, nor under the applicable law of another country.

Attachments


Financials
Sales 2021 459 M 47,8 M 36,7 M
Net income 2021 70,1 M 7,31 M 5,61 M
Net Debt 2021 513 M 53,5 M 41,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 186 M 19,4 M 14,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 578
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart AURIANT MINING AB (PUBL)
Auriant Mining AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,89
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Danilo Lange Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marina Makarova Treasurer & Finance Director
Vladimir Vorushkin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Gilbert Greenall Daresbury Non-Executive Chairman
Petr Kustikov Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURIANT MINING AB (PUBL)-39.19%19
NEWMONT CORPORATION37.73%67 700
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION33.10%45 170
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED23.73%29 903
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.18.75%23 069
POLYUS0.00%22 440