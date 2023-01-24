Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 12m 2022 operational update

Advanced search
    AUR   SE0001337213

AURIANT MINING AB (PUBL)

(AUR)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  03:57:37 2023-01-24 am EST
1.320 SEK   -2.22%
07:36aAuriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 12m 2022 operational update
GL
07:35aAuriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 12m 2022 operational update
AQ
2022Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Auriant Mining AB (publ) held on 28 December 2022
GL
Summary

Highlights:

  • In 12m 2022, hard rock gold production amounted to 771.5 kg (24,805 oz), compared with 893.3 kg (28,720 oz) in 12m 2021, a decrease of 14%, or 121.8 kg (3,915 oz);
  • Alluvial gold production by a third party mining contractor at Staroverinskaya amounted to 8.6 kg (278 oz) compared with 17.5 kg (563 oz) a decrease of 51%, or 8.9 kg (286 oz). The mining contractor was delayed due to supply problems with his equipment, caused by the current situation.
  • In 12m 2022, total gold sales were 882.2 kg (28,364 oz), compared with 818.5 kg (26,316 oz) in 12m 2021, an increase of 63.7 kg (2,047 oz), or 8%;
  • 413,323 tonnes of ore with average grade of 2.04 g/t were processed through the CIL plant compared with 428,327 tonnes in 12m 2021, a decrease of 4%, or 15,004 tonnes
  • The average grade in 12m 2022 was 2.04 g/t, compared to 2.30 g/t in 12m 2021, a decrease of 11%;
  • 355,310 tonnes of ore were mined in 12m 2022, compared with 458,490 tonnes in 12m 2021, a decrease of 103,180 tonnes or 23%. Stripping volume amounted to 2,196,300 m3 (+337,000 m3, or 18% more than in 12m 2021);

The Company predicted 800 – 830 kg of gold produced in 2022, but the actual gold production was 780.2 kg.  The main reason for nonfulfillment inability of the mining contractor at Staroverinskaya to get his equipment delivered on time.

Other updates:

The Company’s subsidiaries continue to sell gold with discounts to the LBMA gold price, as previously reported.  The discounts have risen following the decision of the G7 to terminate gold imports into its countries.  This, together with the LBMA gold price decrease and strengthened Ruble/USD are factors that have had a significant negative effect on the Group’s financial performance in 2022; we expect these factors to be the same in 2023.

Total Gold Production

Production unit12m 202212m 2021Change
 kgozkgozkgoz%
 Hard rock        
    Tardan (CIL) 771.524,805893.328,720-121.8-3,915-14%
Alluvial        
    Staroverinskaya 8.627817.5563-8.9-286-51%
 Total gold produced 780.225,082910.829,283-130.7-4,201-14%

Hard Rock Gold Production

  Unit 12m 202212m 2021Change
 Mining      
 Waste stripping  000 m3 2,196.31,859.3337.018%
 Ore mined  000 tonnes 355.3458.5-103.2-23%
 Gold in Ore  kg 681.41,065.7-384.3-36%
 Average grade  g/t 1.922.32-0.41-17%
 CIL      
 Ore processing  000 tonnes 413.3428.3-15.0-4%
 Grade  g/t 2.042.30-0.26-11%
 Gold in ore processing  kg 842.8983.9-141.1-14%
 Gold produced CIL  kg 771.5893.3-121.8-14%
 Recovery  % 91.5%91.2%0.00.4%
 Warehouse on December 31     
 Ore  000 tonnes 88.9131.6-42.7-32%
 Grade  g/t 1.592.19-0.60-27%

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

 

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13.35 CET on January 24th, 2023.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 582 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
Net income 2022 189 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
Net Debt 2022 254 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 133 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 536
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart AURIANT MINING AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Auriant Mining AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,35
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Danilo Lange Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria Carrasco Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Marina Makarova Treasurer & Finance Director
Alexander Buchnev Chief Financial Officer
Peter Gilbert Greenall Daresbury Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURIANT MINING AB (PUBL)5.47%13
NEWMONT CORPORATION13.01%42 568
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION10.69%33 717
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED8.17%25 724
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.14.78%20 535
POLYUS0.00%16 444