Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Auriant Mining AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUR   SE0001337213

AURIANT MINING AB (PUBL)

(AUR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  03:48:36 2023-05-30 am EDT
1.500 SEK   -1.32%
03:06aAuriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes Q1 2023 Interim Report (January - March)
GL
03:05aAuriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes Q1 2023 Interim Report (January - March)
AQ
05/25Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces termination of the liquidity provider agreement
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes Q1 2023 Interim Report (January - March)

05/31/2023 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Highlights 3 months 2023, Auriant Group
Amounts in parentheses refer to the same period in the previous year.

  • Gold production in line with the mine plan - 139 kg /4,469 oz (217 kg /6,967 oz)
  • Gold sales 148 kg /4,755 oz (288 kg /9,264 oz)
  • Consolidated revenue US$ 8.9 mln (US$ 17.2 mln)
  • Net loss after tax US$ -8.4 mln (profit US$ 4.7 mln)
  • EBITDA US$ -0.2 mln (US$ 9.9 mln)
  • Net cash flow generated from operating activities US$ 1.6 mln (US$ 9.1 mln)
  • Average selling price for gold US$ 1,882 per oz (US$ 1,861 per oz)
  • As of 1 January 2023 the Group changed its functional currency from the US Dollar to Russian Rouble. For all Russian entities the functional currency is the Russian Rouble (RUB). The functional currency of the parent company is Swedish Krona (SEK). The presentation currency is USD (unchanged).
  • In February 2023, the Group extended the repayment period of the existing VTB bank loan of US$ 7.6 mln until the end of 2024. The total available amount under the loan agreement was unchanged, the currency of the bank loan was converted from USD into RUB with a new interest rate of central bank key rate (7.5%) plus a margin of 3.25%.

Full report is available here

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB
Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 09.05 CET on May 31st, 2023.

Cautionary Statement: Statements and assumptions made in this report with respect to Auriant Mining AB’s (“AUR”) current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where AUR operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) AUR’s continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) exchange rates, particularly between the Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any gold production and exploration company at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this report. AUR assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts.

Attachments


All news about AURIANT MINING AB (PUBL)
03:06aAuriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes Q1 2023 Interim Report (January - March)
GL
03:05aAuriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes Q1 2023 Interim Report (January - March)
AQ
05/25Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces termination of the liquidity provider agreement
GL
05/16Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Auriant Mining AB (publ) held on 16 May 202..
GL
04/27Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes Q1 2023 operational update
GL
04/27Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes Q1 2023 operational update
AQ
04/27Auriant Mining AB Announces Production Results for the First Quarter of Three Months En..
CI
04/25Auriant Mining AB (publ.) Annual Report for 2022
GL
04/13Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting in Auriant Mining AB
GL
02/28Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes Q4 2022 Interim Report (January - December)
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 405 M 37,2 M 37,2 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 148 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 513
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart AURIANT MINING AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Auriant Mining AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Danilo Lange Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander Buchnev Chief Financial Officer
Peter Gilbert Greenall Daresbury Non-Executive Chairman
Petr Kustikov Chief Operating Officer
Thor Ahlgren Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURIANT MINING AB (PUBL)17.19%14
NEWMONT CORPORATION-14.41%32 330
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-0.30%29 762
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-1.89%25 181
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.14.50%20 186
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED24.81%15 023
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer