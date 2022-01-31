Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auric Mining : Application for quotation of securities - AWJ

01/31/2022 | 12:41am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

AURIC MINING LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday January 31, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

AWJO

OPTION EXPIRING 31-OCT-2023

11,955,347

31/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

AURIC MINING LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

635470843

1.3

ASX issuer code

AWJ

  The announcement is New announcement
  Date of this announcement

31/1/2022

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AWJAI : OPTION EXPIRING 31-OCT-2023 RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AWJO : OPTION EXPIRING 31-OCT-2023

Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period

And the date the escrow restrictions

has expired or is about to expire

have ceased or will cease

11,955,347

29/1/2022

Issue date

31/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

11,955,347

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Securities issued as free attaching Options to investors in the IPO. For further details refer to the Prospectus dated 18/11/20 and released on the ASX Announcements Platform on 10/02/21.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Disclaimer

Auric Mining Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 05:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,53 M -0,37 M -0,37 M
Net cash 2020 0,18 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,2 M 7,81 M 7,83 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart AURIC MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Auric Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark A. English Managing Director & Director
Steven J. Morris Non-Executive Chairman
John P. Utley Executive Director & Technical Director
Stephen R. Strubel Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURIC MINING LIMITED25.00%8
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-6.41%24 531
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-11.05%8 790
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.-3.89%6 028
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC1.08%5 426
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-15.02%4 423