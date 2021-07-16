Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUP   CA05156V1022

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(AUP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals : Announces Delisting from the Toronto Stock Exchange

07/16/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (Aurinia or the Company), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for severe autoimmune diseases, announced today it will voluntarily delist the common shares of the Company from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) effective as of the close of trading on July 30, 2021. The Company’s common shares will no longer be traded on the TSX but will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq) under the symbol AUPH.

Trading on the Nasdaq accounted for approximately 94 percent of Aurinia’s daily trading volume over the past 12 months. Therefore, the Company believes that the trading volume of its shares on the TSX no longer justifies the expense and administrative efforts associated with maintaining a dual listing. The Company is confident that the transition to a single listing will help deliver better value to its shareholders, employees and of course, the patient and HCP communities it serves. Pursuant to Sec. 720(b) of the TSX Company Manual, shareholder approval is not required as an acceptable alternative market exists for the listed securities.

Most brokers in Canada, including discount and online brokers, have the ability to buy and sell securities listed on Nasdaq. Therefore, the Company’s Nasdaq listing will continue to provide shareholders with the same accessibility to trade the Company’s common shares. The value of investor shares or stock options is not related to or dependent on the TSX listing. Shareholders holding shares or options in Canadian brokerage accounts should contact their brokers to confirm how to trade the Company’s shares on the Nasdaq.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
05:31pAURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Delisting from the Toronto Stock Exchange
BU
06/30AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Awards $250,000 in Grants to Support Patient Navigatio..
BU
06/25AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
06/25AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Dual Listed Aurinia Licensing Partner Otsuka Files Ini..
MT
06/25AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS' : Licensing Partner Files for Marketing Authorization f..
MT
06/25AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Licensing Partner Otsuka Filed Initial Marke..
BU
06/25AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Licensing Partner Otsuka Filed Initial Marke..
PU
06/17AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Addition of Dr. Brinda Balakrishnan to the B..
PU
06/17AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/14AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Addition of Dr. Brinda Balakrishnan to the B..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -158 M - -
Net cash 2021 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 852 M 1 471 M -
EV / Sales 2021 31,3x
EV / Sales 2022 7,78x
Nbr of Employees 294
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 14,19 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target 97,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter S. Greenleaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph M. Miller Chief Financial Officer
George M. Milne Chairman
Robert B. Huizinga Executive Vice President-Research
Neil Solomons Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-17.77%1 835
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.16.60%85 134
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.47.06%71 226
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS20.27%57 013
BIONTECH SE171.20%55 555
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-15.34%50 308