Aurinia Pharmaceuticals : Voclosporin Increases Renal Response at Commonly Used UPCR Thresholds in Patinents with Lupus Nephritis

Maria Dall'Era1, Paola Mina-Osorio2, Vanessa Birardi2, Simrat Randhawa2
1UCSF, Rheumatology, San Francisco, CA, United States, 2Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Medical Affairs, Victoria, BC, Canada
Disclosures
Dr. Paola Mina-Osorio is an employee and stockholder of Aurinia.
Aurinia provided funding for the study and presentation.
Lupus Nephritis
Lupus nephritis is a severe manifestation of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) that presents with proteinuria and impaired kidney function1
In lupus nephritis, an early reduction in proteinuria is critical to the preservation of kidney function and improvement in long-term outcomes, including reduced risk of disease flare, end-stage kidney disease, and death2-5
Lupus nephritis treatment guidelines recommend a target of ≥50% reduction from baseline in urinary protein to creatinine ratio (UPCR) at 6 months of treatment and a target UPCR <0.5-0.7 mg/mg within the first year of treatment6
The majority of patients are unable to achieve guideline targets with previously available treatments, most of which are used off label4,5,7
Voclosporin
•
Voclosporin is a novel calcineurin inhibitor (CNI) recently approved
Voclosporin
in the US for the treatment of adults with lupus nephritis1
•
Voclosporin has a consistent dose-concentration relationship,
eliminating the need for therapeutic drug monitoring1,2
• Compared to other CNIs, voclosporin has an improved lipid and glucose profile and no drug-drug interaction with mycophenolate mofetil3-5
Voclosporin has two separate mechanisms of action:
Inhibition of calcineurin
1
2
Inhibition of calcineurin stabilizes
reduces activation of T-cells
podocytes, reducing proteinuria
AURORA 1 Study Design
Global, multi-center,double-blind,randomized-control Phase 3 trial evaluating efficacy and safety of voclosporin compared to placebo, in achieving complete renal response in patients with active lupus nephritis, when used in combination with MMF and low-dose oral steroids
Randomization (n=357)
Voclosporin 23.7 mg BID
MMF 2 g + oral corticosteroids
Control
MMF 2 g + oral corticosteroids
Secondary endpoint
24 weeks
2-Year Extension Study
Primary endpoint
52 weeks
MMF, mycophenolate mofetil.
*Intravenous methylprednisolone 0.5 g/day administered on Days 1 and 2. Oral steroid initiated on Day 3 with 20-25 mg/day prednisone and rapidly tapered to a target dose of 2.5 mg/day at Week 16. At Week 16, over 80% of patients in both the voclosporin and placebo arms were on oral prednisone ≤2.5 mg/day.
