Aurinia Pharmaceuticals : Voclosporin Increases Renal Response at Commonly Used UPCR Thresholds in Patinents with Lupus Nephritis

Voclosporin

• Voclosporin is a novel calcineurin inhibitor (CNI) recently approved Voclosporin in the US for the treatment of adults with lupus nephritis1 • Voclosporin has a consistent dose-concentration relationship, eliminating the need for therapeutic drug monitoring1,2

• Compared to other CNIs, voclosporin has an improved lipid and glucose profile and no drug-drug interaction with mycophenolate mofetil3-5

Voclosporin has two separate mechanisms of action: