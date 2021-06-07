Log in
    AUP   CA05156V1022

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(AUP)
  Report
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals : Voclosporin Increases Renal Response at Commonly Used UPCR Thresholds in Patinents with Lupus Nephritis

06/07/2021 | 01:43pm EDT
Voclosporin Increases Renal Response at Commonly Used UPCR Thresholds in Patients with Lupus Nephritis

Maria Dall'Era1, Paola Mina-Osorio2, Vanessa Birardi2, Simrat Randhawa2

1UCSF, Rheumatology, San Francisco, CA, United States, 2Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Medical Affairs, Victoria, BC, Canada

Disclosures

Dr. Paola Mina-Osorio is an employee and stockholder of Aurinia.

Aurinia provided funding for the study and presentation.

Lupus Nephritis

  • Lupus nephritis is a severe manifestation of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) that presents with proteinuria and impaired kidney function1
  • In lupus nephritis, an early reduction in proteinuria is critical to the preservation of kidney function and improvement in long-term outcomes, including reduced risk of disease flare, end-stage kidney disease, and death2-5
  • Lupus nephritis treatment guidelines recommend a target of ≥50% reduction from baseline in urinary protein to creatinine ratio (UPCR) at 6 months of treatment and a target UPCR <0.5-0.7 mg/mg within the first year of treatment6
  • The majority of patients are unable to achieve guideline targets with previously available treatments, most of which are used off label4,5,7

1. Parikh SV et al. Am J Kidney Dis. 2020;76(2):265-81. 2. Dall'Era et al. Arthritis Rheum. 2015;67(5):1305-13. 3. Davidson et al. J Rheumatol. 2018;45(5):671-7. 4. Rovin et al. Arthritis Rheum. 2012;64(4):1215-26. 5. Tamirou et al. Ann Rheum Dis. 2016;75(3):526-31. 6. Fanouriakis A et al. Ann Rheum Dis. 2019;78(6):736-45. 7. Zeher et al. Lupus. 2011;20(14):1484-93.

Voclosporin

Voclosporin is a novel calcineurin inhibitor (CNI) recently approved

Voclosporin

in the US for the treatment of adults with lupus nephritis1

Voclosporin has a consistent dose-concentration relationship,

eliminating the need for therapeutic drug monitoring1,2

Compared to other CNIs, voclosporin has an improved lipid and glucose profile and no drug-drug interaction with mycophenolate mofetil3-5

Voclosporin has two separate mechanisms of action:

Inhibition of calcineurin

1

2

Inhibition of calcineurin stabilizes

reduces activation of T-cells

podocytes, reducing proteinuria

  1. Voclosporin (LUPKYNIS) Full Prescribing Information. 2. van Gelder T et al. JASN. 2020;31:594. 3. Busque S et al. Am J Transplant. 2011;11(12):2675-2684. 4. Kolic J et al. Endocrin. 2020(161)11.
  1. van Gelder T et al. Nephrol Dial Transplant. 2021;gfab022.

AURORA 1 Study Design

Global, multi-center,double-blind,randomized-control Phase 3 trial evaluating efficacy and safety of voclosporin compared to placebo, in achieving complete renal response in patients with active lupus nephritis, when used in combination with MMF and low-dose oral steroids

Randomization (n=357)

Voclosporin 23.7 mg BID

MMF 2 g + oral corticosteroids

Control

MMF 2 g + oral corticosteroids

Secondary endpoint

24 weeks

2-Year Extension Study

Primary endpoint

52 weeks

MMF, mycophenolate mofetil.

*Intravenous methylprednisolone 0.5 g/day administered on Days 1 and 2. Oral steroid initiated on Day 3 with 20-25 mg/day prednisone and rapidly tapered to a target dose of 2.5 mg/day at Week 16. At Week 16, over 80% of patients in both the voclosporin and placebo arms were on oral prednisone ≤2.5 mg/day.

Disclaimer

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 17:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 56,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -153 M - -
Net cash 2021 262 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 602 M 1 600 M -
EV / Sales 2021 23,9x
EV / Sales 2022 6,40x
Nbr of Employees 294
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 28,00 $
Last Close Price 12,50 $
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 124%
Spread / Lowest Target 124%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter S. Greenleaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph M. Miller Chief Financial Officer
George M. Milne Chairman
Robert B. Huizinga Executive Vice President-Research
Neil Solomons Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-14.01%1 600
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.74%84 569
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.32.34%67 824
BIONTECH SE186.18%56 344
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-11.17%54 344
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS5.96%53 009