Aurinia Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Two Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (the “Company”) today announced that members of the management team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences and participate in a panel discussion hosted by Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner:

H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference. On-demand fireside chat available beginning Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. EST;

Scott Gottlieb, M.D. Hosts a Panel Discussion on Clinical Trials with Neil Solomons, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Aurinia, during the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EST; and

J.P Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat to be hosted on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EST.

In order to listen to the audio webcast, interested parties can register and access the live webcast under “News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on Aurinia’s website.

ABOUT AURINIA

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company is currently seeking FDA approval of voclosporin for the potential treatment of lupus nephritis (LN). The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia and its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland. The Company focuses its development efforts globally.

