    AUP   CA05156V1022

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(AUP)
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the BTIG Virtual Biotech Conference

08/09/2021
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (the “Company”) today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in a fireside chat during the Virtual BTIG Annual Biotech Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. ET.

In order to participate in the audio webcast, interested parties can access the live webcast under "News/Events” through the “Investors” section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

ABOUT AURINIA

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company has introduced LUPKYNIS™ (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 46,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -171 M - -
Net cash 2021 252 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 724 M 1 712 M -
EV / Sales 2021 31,9x
EV / Sales 2022 7,22x
Nbr of Employees 294
Free-Float 91,8%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 13,43 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target 108%
Peter S. Greenleaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph M. Miller Chief Financial Officer
George M. Milne Chairman
Robert B. Huizinga Executive Vice President-Research
Neil Solomons Chief Medical Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-4.56%1 712
BIONTECH SE377.20%93 954
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.18.06%86 237
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS26.44%63 510
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.31.12%58 215
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-15.09%52 059