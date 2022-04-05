Log in
    AUPH   CA05156V1022

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(AUPH)
AUPH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – AUPH

04/05/2022 | 10:38pm BST
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) resulting from allegations that Aurinia may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Aurinia securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3851 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 28, 2022, Aurinia issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Among other items, Aurinia reported a year-over-year revenue decline and announced a lower-than-expected sales outlook for 2022.

On this news, Aurinia’s stock price fell $3.94 per share, or 24%, to close at $12.30 per share on February 28, 2022, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 142 M - 108 M
Net income 2022 -88,7 M - -67,6 M
Net cash 2022 391 M - 298 M
P/E ratio 2022 -19,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 778 M 1 778 M 1 355 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,78x
EV / Sales 2023 5,46x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 93,2%
