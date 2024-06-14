Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced voting results for its 2024 annual general meeting (the Meeting) of shareholders held on June 14, 2024.

Shareholders re-elected five of nine incumbent directors to the Board of Directors (the Board). The four directors, while elected under applicable corporate law, who received less than majority support are Peter Greenleaf, Director, President and CEO; Daniel G. Billen, Ph.D., Director, Chair of the Board, Chair of the Compensation Committee, and Member of the Audit Committee; R. Hector MacKay-Dunn, J.D., K.C., Director, Chair of the Governance & Nomination Committee and Member of the Compensation Committee; and Brinda Balakrishnan, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Member of the Compensation Committee.

As required by the Company’s Majority Voting Policy, these directors have submitted their conditional resignations as directors of the Company for consideration by the Board. Pursuant to the Majority Voting Policy, the Board will consider these conditional resignations and communicate their decision and resulting actions within the 90-day period specified in the Majority Voting Policy.

In addition, the Company’s re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, as its independent registered public accounting firm received majority support, while the non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation did not receive majority support. In addition, the proposed amendment to the equity incentive plan was not approved at the Meeting. Accordingly, the existing equity incentive plan continues unaffected, without amendment.

“We respect the opinions of all our shareholders and welcome a continued dialogue with them. We understand that there is considerable work to be completed in the coming months. We are focused on moving forward with the goal of increasing shareholder value and delivering LUPKYNIS to people living with lupus nephritis,” said Dr. Daniel Billen, Chairman of the Board of Aurinia.

A report of voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated to the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. The Company’s head office is in Edmonton, Alberta, with its U.S. commercial office in Rockville, Maryland. The Company focuses its development efforts globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240614491391/en/